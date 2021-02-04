Baptist Health Corbin held an employee appreciation dinner Wednesday evening. Busy nurses, doctors, and others were treated to a quick reprieve and received praise from hospital President Anthony Powers and Mayor Suzie Razmus. Razmus thanked Baptist Health staff for their hard work and perseverance throughout the past year. She also signed and presented a proclamation to the hospital, proclaiming February 3 as a “Day of Recognition for the Heroes at Baptist Health Corbin.” Mayor Razmus also presented a plaque to Powers and hospital staff. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

