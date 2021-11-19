CORBIN — Meghann Gaunt Chesnut has been selected to lead the Baptist Health Corbin Foundation as its new Director of Philanthropy. She brings a strong background in business and public relations to her new position.
As Director of Philanthropy, she will develop a new strategic vision focused on greater philanthropy to support the mission of Baptist Health Corbin. Baptist Health Corbin is part of the Baptist Healthcare System, the largest health system in the Commonwealth. Although the main hospital is in Corbin, there are offices around the region, including in Barbourville. One factor that drew her to Baptist was their commitment to the region.
Prior to joining Baptist Health Corbin, she served as Executive Director of Community Relations and Events at Union College.
A Barbourville native, Chesnut chose to remain in Southeast Kentucky for her education and professional career. A 2007 graduate of Union College, she went on to hold major leadership positions at the college where she excelled at building community relationships and partnerships.
Chesnut is involved in several organizations and boards in the Tri-County. She is married to Corey Chesnut and they have one daughter, Laurel Katherine.
“I appreciate this unique opportunity to join the Baptist Health Corbin family and look forward to continuing the mission-focused work that Baptist Health is known for,” said Chesnut. “Coming from a family of educators, I have always connected with the calling of service. To serve people during some of life’s most pivotal moments through philanthropy will be incredibly rewarding,” she said.
“We are excited to have Meghann join our Baptist Health Corbin team as the new Foundation Director,” said Anthony Powers, CEO/President, Baptist Health Corbin. “Her experience working in our community and ability to build strong relationships will be extremely valuable. Meghann will be asset to the Foundation and our hospital.”
