Baptist Health Corbin extending visiting hours, number of visitors allowed

CORBIN—Effective Monday, April 4, Baptist Health Corbin is updating its visitation guidelines to extend visiting hours and the number of visitors allowed.
“We have seen a significant decrease in the COVID positivity rate in our area. We will continue to take precautions to keep our patients, visitors, and staff safe but will open the hospital up to two visitors per patient during visitor hours,” said Anthony Powers, President.
Everyone will be still be asked COVID screening questions upon entry into the hospital and asked to wear a mask for their safety, as well as the safety of the staff. Two visitors will be permitted in the patient’s room during visiting hours.
The Main Entrance of the hospital will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visiting hours for the following will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Medical/Surgical Units, Pediatric Unit, and the Inpatient Nursing Units. The Emergency Department doors will be open 24/7. The Outpatient Surgery and Inpatient Surgery entrances will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Trillium Center entrance will remain closed at this time. Visiting hours for the following units will be posted outside each unit: Critical Care, Trillium Center, Labor & Delivery and Rehabilitation.
For more information, call 606-528-1212.
