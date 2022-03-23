Baptist Health Corbin continues to advance in radiological care  

CORBIN — Baptist Health Corbin has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in breast ultrasound as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology (ACR).
Ultrasound imaging is a noninvasive medical test that uses high-frequency sound waves to produce internal image structures of the breast, which helps physicians diagnose and better treat medical conditions.
The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. This accreditation is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are all assessed. The findings are then reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the hospital with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.
“Our goal is to provide our patients with the best care in breast imaging. I am so proud of our team for achieving ACR accreditation in breast ultrasound. This is one more step towards our goal of being designated an ACR Breast Imaging Center of Excellence,” stated Dr. Francie Masters, Radiologist at Baptist Health Corbin.
The ACR, founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to improving patient care by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care. The College serves more than 37,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists with programs focusing on the
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.