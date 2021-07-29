Baptist Health Corbin being proactive as nurse shortage grows

CORBIN — Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses in the United States were in short supply but Baptist Health Corbin has been working hard to keep nurses on staff in the midst of a growing nurse shortage.
“Baptist Health Corbin will continue to be a leader in providing care for our patients and ensuring that we have appropriate nursing staff for our patients,” said Sherrie Mays, VP of Nursing at Baptist Health Corbin.
A 2017 report by the National Center for Health Workforce Analysis found that by 2030, the number of nurses needed in the country is estimated to skyrocket, with not enough nurses to fill them.
“I think the nursing shortage has been coming on for quite some time,” Mays said. “I think people are looking for a better lifestyle. They aren’t looking for a lifestyle of caring for people 12 hours a day and even though you say, well it’s three 12-hour shifts a week, those shifts are very hard when you’re caring for patients that are really sick.”
A nurse’s role in the hospital is critical, as nurses provide care in all aspects to their patients, as well as following the doctor’s orders.
“It’s taking care of the patient, exceeding their needs and just doing our best to make sure the patient meets their optimal outcomes and we get them back home,” Mays said. “That’s our goal—to get them back home.”
Nurses also provide education to their patients for aftercare, as well as coordinating PT, OT and other follow-up care.
“If you truly have a servant heart, then nursing is the profession you need to be in because you are caring for other people,” she said. “But if you don’t have a servant heart, that is not the profession for you. You have to love people of all lifestyles, all races, it doesn’t make any difference. We have to meet people where they’re at in caring for people, that is the whole goal of nursing. We have to accept people for who they are and we have to be able to meet their needs.”
Throughout the pandemic, nurses were expected to do all that and much more, especially for those dealing with patients in the COVID units.
Baptist Health Corbin has offered incentives throughout the pandemic to their nursing staff who were often working extra hours to help cover shifts. For the first time, Mays said the hospital also had to resort to hiring some travel nurses to fill some of those empty positions.
Without enough nurses to cover all those shifts, hospitals are unable to open all their beds to patients, meaning less people they can care for. With the nurse shortage affecting surrounding hospitals as well, having enough nurses to open all beds is important.
“We want to have the space to care for our patients—we want to be able to provide for our community,” Mays said.
And in order to do that, Mays said Baptist Health has been hiring and even over-hiring new nursing staff, including the hiring of 40 new graduates.
“We’ve been blessed to hire them and they’ve started, so by the end of August most all of them will be oriented, will have passed their boards and be ready to work on the floor,” Mays said. “Then, we should be staffed back up where we need to be.”
Mays said the hospital is also working with the University of the Cumberlands with their upcoming graduating class with a new extern program to bring even more new nurses on staff that will hopefully be oriented and ready for work by the end of January.
Mays praised the directors and nursing staff at Baptist Health Corbin for their continued efforts to keep patient care a top priority.
