CORBIN – Baptist Health Corbin is excited to announce it will be hosting the first annual Pre-Med Academy. The Baptist Health Pre-Med Academy Program is designed to assist college students on the pre-med track to develop mentorships with local physicians.

Selected students will be given the opportunity this summer to rotate with physicians and advanced providers among a variety of specialties throughout the Corbin area.

Key elements of the program:

• Summer 2022

• Seeking college students pursuing pre-med

• Paid internship

• Average 24 hours a week for 4-8 weeks

Application Requirements:

• Enrolled in a university with at least one semester of college work completed

• Submit a transcript from latest semester indicating GPA of 3.5 or higher

• 3 Letters of Recommendations

• 400-word Essay on why the student feels they should be selected for this opportunity

Learn more about the opportunity by e-mailing our physician recruiters:

Lauren Smith, Manager, Physician Recruitment at Lauren.Smith1@bhsi.com

Faozia Aljibawi, Manager, Physician Recruitment & Alignment at Faozia.Aljibawi@bhsi.com

The application deadline is April 8 and notifications will be issued to students by April 30, 2022..

