Baptist Cancer Care expands to make way for coordinated radiation services 

CORBIN — Baptist Health Corbin expanded the Cancer Care area to make way for coordinated radiation services that will be coming early next year.
Construction on the additional office space was completed last week, while the radiation area construction will be ongoing for several months.
Mark Steely, Vice President, stated, “We realized we needed more space to accommodate our new radiation services as well as to make it a smoother flow for our patients.” Steely added, “We are continuously striving to make things more comfortable for our patients.”
An additional space was opened on the second floor of the Paul Parker building. Patient exam rooms and physician and provider offices were relocated to the new area. The existing area on the ground floor will continue to be utilized for treatments and in the near future, radiation services will be housed in the new construction area adjacent to the cancer care center on the ground floor.
After much anticipation, the new area opened recently for physicians and providers to begin seeing patients. In this new space, hospital administration and Cancer Care staff wanted to do something special for Dr. Abigail Byrnes, one of the oncologists. Dr. Byrnes lost her mother earlier this year and to honor her, the first picture that was hung in the new space was a photo taken at Seiberling Nature Realm, which is a very special place for Dr. Brynes and her family.
The photographer, Dan Ragan, gave his permission to use his photo of one of the beautiful spots at the park. Seiberling Natural Realm is a place for walks, relaxation and time spent with family, which reflects well with Baptist Health Corbin’s mission.
