The Tri-County Abuse Council for Elders, a local nonprofit organization made up of volunteers from Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties created to raise awareness on elder abuse, met at four different locations on Wednesday to commemorate World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Members of TRACE met at the Corbin Senior Citizens Center on Wednesday morning where they held a balloon release using biodegradable balloons, discussed some of the warning signs of elder abuse such as phone and online scams with local senior citizens and handed out cupcakes. Balloon releases were also held at the Knox County Senior Citizens Center, at Laurel Senior Living and the Senior Citizens of Whitley County Senior Center on Wednesday. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley
Balloon releases acknowledge World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
- By Emily Adams-Bentley Staff Writer
