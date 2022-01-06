Baker resigns as West Knox Fire Rescue chief after 12.5 years, will continue volunteering with department

KNOX COUNTY - Darryl Baker has volunteered his time, serving as a member of West Knox Volunteer Fire Rescue for more than 35 years. For the last 12.5 of those years, he’s served as the fire department’s chief. On Monday evening, he officially resigned his position as chief.
“I’m going to still stay active,” Baker told the Times-Tribune Wednesday. On Tuesday, he took to the fire department’s Facebook page to officially announce his resignation. In the post, Baker writes that he has no plans of slowing down at the fire department, but that he felt it was time to let other qualified people have a chance to lead the department.
“As long as the good Lord lets me, I’m not going to quit,” Baker said. “There’s just too much benefit being in a fire department. Just getting to help people, you can’t replace that in life. I just love doing that.”
Baker originally joined the West Knox in 1986. In the early 90s, he spent around four years working part-time at the city’s fire department in Corbin, but still managed to volunteer at West Knox.
“I guess I was like your normal little boy, I just wanted to be a firefighter for a long time,” he responded when asked what first got him interested in fire fighting. Baker said that interest grew as he began hanging around people with family members who served as firefighters.
Baker has served two full five-year terms and half the term of the chief he replaced when taking over. As his current term was expiring, Baker said he began informing other members of the department that he wouldn’t seek another term as chief. On Monday, members of the fire department came together for their monthly meeting and officially elected Kevin A. Moses (Amos as he’s commonly referred to) as its next chief.
In the Facebook post announcing Baker’s resignation and Moses being named as the new chief, Baker wrote that Moses was an incredible asset to West Knox. Baker wrote that he had no doubt that through Moses’ leadership, West Knox would continue to grow and “be one of the best around.”
West Knox Volunteer Fire Rescue currently has around 34 active members who serve a nearly 50-mile service area stretching from southern Laurel County to west Knox County. When thinking back on his time as chief, Baker recalls a recent accomplishment helping improve the services his department provides its communities, the completion of a third station in the Gray area.
Opened in March, Baker said the new station ensures that everyone within West Knox’s coverage area is within a five-mile drive a fire station. He said when homeowners apply for homeowner’s insurance, they are usually asked if they live within 1,000 feet of a fire hydrant and within five miles of a fire station. The new station ensures that they do.
“And that was on my five-year plan when I became chief,” Baker said on the new station. “But when you have to come up with $300,000 to build a building, sometimes that takes longer,” he said with a laugh.
And while members of West Knox will tell you just how much time and effort he has put into the department, Baker would be the first to tell you he couldn’t have done anything he’s been able during his time as chief without the support of his fellow volunteer firefighters.
“It’s just a whole different life,” Baker said on serving as a firefighter, adding that it didn’t matter how long a member had been serving or what their rank was, they were a part of a family when they served as a first responder.
“I could have 15-20 people here in a matter of three or four minutes,” Baker said on his fellow firefighters and first responders. “And they wouldn’t even ask why, they would just come. It’s just wonderful to have that huge community with you all the time.”
It’s that community, camaraderie and the family-type atmosphere that will keep the 35-year veteran serving at West Knox into the future even after stepping down as its chief.
