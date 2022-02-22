WHITLEY COUNTY - “I shouldn’t have done it,” Kentucky State Police says Isaac Mills, 21, of Barbourville, told them after admitting to shooting a person in the foot on January 30. Mills has now been indicted by a Whitley County grand jury on a single count of assault in the first degree, a felony charge in the state of Kentucky that can carry a 10- to 20-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.
According to the uniform citation filed against Mills, on the day of the incident members of the Kentucky State Police responded to a shooting at a residence on HWY 1809 in Barbourville. Upon arriving at the scene, Trooper Josh Roaden writes he located the victim having been shot in his left foot.
The citation states the victim told Roaden that he had been given permission from the tenant - who had been in a possible eviction disagreement, but had not yet been evicted from the property - to stay at the premises. The victim told police Mills, the son of the tenant, arrived at the scene and began putting up “No Trespassing” signs.
The victim stated a verbal confrontation in which Mills fired a round from a handgun into the air then occurred and Mills then proceeded into the property. The victim told police he was unarmed at the time and was only verbal with Mills from the front porch of the property. The victim said that during the argument, Mills pointed the firearm down and fired one round hitting the victim’s left foot.
The citation states the victim then went inside while his wife called for police. It goes on to say Mills returned to his vehicle, unloaded the firearm and waited for the police to arrive.
Trooper Roaden writes that he spoke with the tenant on scene after the incident and was informed he had given both the victim and his wife permission to stay on the premises. Roaden writes that Mills did admit to firing the weapon once for a warning and a second time striking the victim. Roaden was able to recover a .38 caliber revolver inside Mills’ vehicle.
According to court records, Mills was lodged into the Whitley County Detention Center and arraigned in Whitley County Court on January 31. His bond was originally set to $25,000 cash, but then changed to $5,000 cash on February 8, which Mills posted. He is scheduled to reappear in court March 21.
Also indicted by the grand jury in the February indictments returned Monday was James Coppage, 26, of Corbin. Coppage was indicted on a single count of strangulation in the first degree after police say he dragged his girlfriend through their home before choking her to the point of vomiting.
According to the uniform citation filed against Coppage, the victim in the incident stated she and Coppage had been in an argument when he began dragging her into the back bedroom of the residence. The victim told police Coppage then began demanding oral sex and that when she didn’t comply, he began to choke her. The citation states the victim gave in to Coppage’s demands and afterward the two fell asleep.
The victim said upon waking up and seeing Coppage still asleep, she ran to the Corbin Police Department to report the incident. The citation also states police were able to observe where the victim had vomited and relieved herself as a result of being choked.
Coppage is currently being housed in the Whitley County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond. He was arraigned in court on December 13.
Others indicted by the grand jury and their charges include:
-Melissa Hicks, 48, of Williamsburg: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $1,000 but less than $10,000
-Eddie Phillips, 48, of Strunk: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense; driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended
-Heather Bixman, 31, of Corbin: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $1,000 or more; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; wanton endangerment in the first degree; criminal mischief in the first degree
-Denver Baker, 44, of Corbin: Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense; driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence; possession of marijuana
-Roy N. Gross, 33, of Whitley City: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more, criminal mischief in the first degree, criminal trespass in the third degree
-Billy Lawson, 32, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense
-Clover Salyer, 35, of London: Receiving stolen property of the value of $1,000 or more
-Ronald Miller, 56, of Corbin: Assault in the second degree
-Calvin Sizemore, 25, of Corbin: Receiving stolen property of the value of $1,000 or more
-Alicia Doan, 24, of Corbin: Receiving stolen property of the value of $1,000 or more
-Hayley Lovitt, 24, of Corbin: Program assistance fraud
-Dennis Nelson, 36, of Williamsburg: Program assistance fraud
-Julia Turner, 54, of Williamsburg: Program assistance fraud
-Amber Lay, 31, of Williamsburg: Two counts of program assistance fraud
-Leslie Lawson, 54, of Corbin: Fleeing or evading police in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, theft by unlawful taking of the value of $1,000 or more, possession of burglary tools
-Johnny Smith, 50, of Corbin: Fleeing or evading police in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, theft by unlawful taking of the value of $1,000 or more, possession of burglary tools
-Derrick Lee, 32, of Louisville: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of controlled substance (buprenorphine) in the third degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense
-Charles Shores, 26, of London: Driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense
-Jason Dople, 32, of Newcomb, Tennessee: Promoting contraband
-Simon Bowman, 46, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance (Buprenorphine) in the second degree, first offense
-Cecil Griffith, 53, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, second offense
-Chelsey Hacker, 21, of Williamsburg: Robbery in the first degree
-Edna Holt, 41, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (Heroin) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; endangering the welfare of a minor
-Michelle Moses, 33, of Jellico, Tennessee: Possession of a controlled substance (Heroin) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; endangering the welfare of a minor
-Derrick Carpenter, 29, of Williamsburg: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
-Christine White, 36, of Lafollete, Tennessee: Burglary in the third degree
-George Saylor, 51, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of a controlled substance (gabapentin) in the third degree, first offense
-Tina Hicks, 44, of, Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia
-Bret Hatfield, 43, of Corbin: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, second offense; persistent felony offender in the first degree
-Omer Hall, 44, of Louisville: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, second offense; persistent felony offender in the first degree
-Laura McBrayer, 35, of Corbin: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense
-Jasmine Siler, 18, of Williamsburg: Two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, second offense
-Auturo Mattie, 42, of Williamsburg: Two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, second offense; persistent felony offender in the first degree
-Dustin Chad Lawson, 37, of Corbin: Two counts of assault in the third degree
-Veronica Holton, 36, of Salt Rock, West Virginia: Receiving stolen property of the value of $10,000 or more
-Eddie Bryant, 32, of Williamsburg: Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense
-Craig Fair, 46, of Williamsburg: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $1,000 or more, criminal mischief in the second degree
-Lloyd Scalf, 32, of Williamsburg: Three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, Heroin, Oxycodone) in the first degree, first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified) in the third degree, first offense possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense
-Latisha Scalf, 35, of Williamsburg: Three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, Heroin, Oxycodone) in the first degree, first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified) in the third degree, first offense possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense
-Oma Smith, 53, of Williamsburg: Three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It does not equal a conviction or an admission of guilt.
