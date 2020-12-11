Thanks to continued community partnerships, 30 local children will be sleeping a little better and a little warmer this holiday season as the B Squad and its partners have used a little Christmas magic to build new beds for those in need.
Gutsy Gunners Sweet Dreams, as the project is called, would not have been possible without the help of the University of the Cumberland's Mountain Outreach Program, Rocky Brown and David Bowman, said B Squad founder Shannon Barman.
"Brown reached out and said that they had gotten approved to make 30 beds without charging us," said Barman. "Then when an article came out they had a donor from Indiana that wanted to help us get the rest of the bedding that we didn't have-three thousand dollars worth of bedding."
Other sponsors reached out and helped purchase some of the bedding off of an Amazon wish list as well as the mattresses. Barman is feeling extremely blessed to give back to the community for the third year now since creating the B Squad in 2018.
This year due to COVID, the organization won't be hosting its annual bed giveaway where families come to pick up their new beds. Instead the B Squad is meeting volunteers this Saturday to help deliver the beds. Barman is thrilled at the opportunity to take them straight to the child's front door.
In three years the organization with help from its partners and a lot of determination has sent 130 new beds to local children, according to Barman.
"We here at the B Squad want to give a huge shout out and thank you to everyone that has made The Gutsy Gunner Sweet Dreams Bed Project possible during this very crazy year," added Barman. "If it wasn't for them, there wouldn't be beds to give. We appreciate and love each one of you."
Special thanks to:
Rocky Brown
Mountain Outreach
Walmart
D. McCaslin
Tom Wyczawski
Nick Wilson
Community Trust Bank
University of the Cumberlands
Pizza Hut
Upper Briar Creek Church
West side Mechanical & Rental
Sulfridge's
Williamsburg Veterinary Clinic
