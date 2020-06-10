LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences recognized more than 890 candidates for graduation during virtual commencement ceremonies in May 2020. Among the honorees are:
William Barnhill of Barbourville, who received a Bachelor of Arts in History.
Morgan Moses of Williamsburg, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology.
Sherry Johnson of Williamsburg, who received a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Marc Kaminsky of London, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
Avni Bhopatkar of London, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Anthropology.
John Marcum of Manchester, who received a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Jorden Jones of London, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Sociology.
Benjamin Childers of Corbin, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
Sydney Floyd of London, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
Katelyn Smith of London, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology.
