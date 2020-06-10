LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences recognized more than 890 candidates for graduation during virtual commencement ceremonies in May 2020. Among the honorees are:

William Barnhill of Barbourville, who received a Bachelor of Arts in History.

Morgan Moses of Williamsburg, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology.

Sherry Johnson of Williamsburg, who received a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Marc Kaminsky of London, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

Avni Bhopatkar of London, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Anthropology.

John Marcum of Manchester, who received a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Jorden Jones of London, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Sociology.

Benjamin Childers of Corbin, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

Sydney Floyd of London, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

Katelyn Smith of London, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology.

