Does anyone remember their first day of high school gym class? I do.
Times were different back then. Back then the only game you could play on a cell phone was "snake." People actually tried to sneak into gym class, not out of it. And most notably, dodgeball wasn't outlawed. In fact, when Mr. Garnett rolled those bouncy rubber spheres out onto the gym floor and gave us the nod, it was some of the most fun I've ever had.
But it wasn't all fun and games. In fact, the first 15 minutes of class were kind of boring. It wasn't because we ran or took a test. It was boring because that was the time we went through our static stretching routine. From arm circles to hamstrings, we would stand in one spot and go through the whole body, feeling the burn in each muscle group.
I share my story to say this: stretching has always been a large part of my life. From my freshman year in gym class, to my time as a college athlete and now as a physical therapist, I have always stretched, or stretched someone else. While the presence of this activity in my life has remained constant, the reason for stretching has changed significantly over the years. I'd like to share some truths about stretching, which may surprise you.
Here are the top three misconceptions when it comes to stretching. 1). Stretching prevents injury. No, it actually does not. 2.) Stretching improves athletic performance. Sorry, coach, it doesn't do that either. 3.) Stretching will change the length of your muscles long term. Nope, still no luck.
Let's focus on the first bullet point for now: injury prevention. Here is what the research says. When it comes to decreasing your risk of being injured, out of all the methods tested, stretching actually comes in dead last at a 4% reduction of incidence of injury. On the other hand, at the top of the list, general strength training shows a 69% impact on injury reduction.
What about the second bullet point: improved athletic performance? Evidence shows that when it comes to how you are going to perform on the field or on the court, your time is better spent getting ready for physical exertion through dynamic warmups and ballistic stretching. These terms basically mean moving rapidly under the force of gravity. In other words, move quickly and work up a sweat. Don't stand in one place and hold a stretch.
Now for bullet point number three: lengthening your muscles long term. We now know that engaging in a regular stretching routine temporarily increases the elasticity of the muscles involved for about 1 hour following the session. That's right, it only lasts about an hour. Then your muscles return back to the way they were, how God made you.
Here is the kicker. There is now also evidence that shows stretching significantly decreases your strength and power output during physical activity. So stretching may actually hinder your performance in some cases.
Now, before you call me a hypocrite, realize that I'm talking about arbitrarily stretching. I'm referring to the obligatory static routine that many people go through before they run, or a team may go through before they practice. There are plenty of other indications to stretch. Likewise, there are many other structures and tissues (other than muscles) in the body that need specific stretching at one time or another. In these cases, stretching is good.
At the end of the day stretching may feel great for you, and you still may elect to do it. That's okay! Just realize there is still a large population of people out there who feel they need to stretch to prepare for safe physical activity or sports participation, which is simply not the case.
When you stretch, make sure you stretch with a purpose.
