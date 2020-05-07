<b>Event taking on different look this year</b>

The National Day of Prayer is an annual national observance established in public law in 1952 and observed publicly on the First Thursday in May. Regardless of the unprecedented challenges that our nation faces today due to the coronavirus crisis and resulting economic shutdown, it will not be canceled nor postponed -- but will look very different from years past.
Each year, people gather across our nation, in over 60,000 local community events to pray together for America.
While the number of people gathering may be different this year, the prayers we pray will be multiplied and amplified through new and creative approaches, combined with unprecedented access to digital platforms.
In homes, neighborhoods, communities, cities, states, nation and the world, observing recommended social distancing measures, the National Day of Prayer coordinators are planning to mobilize millions in unified, public prayer for America. Focusing on using these digital platforms, this year's virtual observances have the potential to become the largest prayer gathering in U.S. history - with millions praying together, individually.
In addition to virtual events being held in communities across our nation, The National Day of Prayer National Observance Broadcast will take place on May 7 from 8-10 p.m. It will be broadcast, streamed and posted in many ways including on the National Day or Prayer website, seen live on our Facebook page and cross-posted by many of our ministry partners. It will be viewed on television on GodTV, Daystar, NLC, and BrioTV, with more stations to come, and on radio through Moody and Bott Radio Networks.
This year's theme, "Pray God's Glory Across the Earth", is based on Habakkuk 2:14, and reminds us that this promise, "for the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea." is for us today.
National Day of Prayer Task Force President Kathy Branzell put it this way, "Unprecedented times call for unprecedented prayer! This year's virtual National Day of Prayer Observance may have more prayer - and more 'prayers' than ever before!"
Evangelist for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, and the grandson of Billy Graham - Will Graham - will co-host the national observance broadcast with National Day of Prayer Task Force president, Kathy Branzell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.