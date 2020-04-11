<b>Beshear announces new order to curb holiday gatherings</b>

FRANKFORT - During his daily press conference Friday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear urged Kentuckians to stay home during the holiday weekend, announcing a new action being taken by the state.
"We're having to take a new action that I'd hope that we wouldn't," Beshear said. "It's that any individual that's going to participate in a mass gathering of any type that we know about this weekend, we are going to record license plates and provide it to local health departments," he explained.
Beshear said local health departments would then issue an order for those individuals to be quarantined for 14-days.
"We're going to have state police there, collecting those license plates, because the occupants of those cars are in violation of the orders," he further explained.
When asked for clarification on the order, Beshear announced that it would not apply to those churches hosting drive-thru services, provided local officials have not ordered against said services.
Beshear reported 242 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, the largest increase to date. He also said the state was made aware of one duplicate test in its system. As a result, the state's official total to 1,693.
The Whitley County Health Department reported three cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the county's total number of cases up to four.
Laurel County now has eight total cases after the Laurel County Health Department reported two positive tests Friday morning.
The Governor reported that as of Friday, 24,288 tests have been administered in Kentucky. 459 Kentuckians have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 271 currently in the hospital. 177 individuals in total have been placed in intensive care, with 105 still in intensive care.
Gov. Beshear also reported 11 new deaths Friday, bringing the state's total to 90.
Those who passed away were 77-year-old male in Butler County, a 73-year-old male in Jefferson County, a 75-year-old female in Meade County, a 66-year-old male in Jefferson County, a 75-year-old male in Jefferson County, a 75-year-old male in McCracken County, a 73-year-old male in Jefferson County, a 68-year-old male in Jefferson County, a 92-year-old male in Jefferson County, an 80-year-old male in Hopkins County, an 81-year-old male in Davis County.
"With losing over 90 individuals already, I hope everybody knows that even on a weekend like this, we can not have in-person gatherings of any type," the Governor said.
"I want to thank our faith community out there," he continued. "We've got a lot of churches in this state, we're down to just about seven [churches] that are thinking about having an in-person service. And we absolutely can not bring people together in one building like that, because that is how the coronavirus spreads, and that's how people die."
The Governor also announced the formation of a long-term care task force that will look at assisting long-term facilities and the issues they face during pandemic.
The small group made of health leaders from Kentucky's universities and other health organizations met for the first time Friday, announced Eric Friedlander of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
Beshear also announced that the state is working with local health departments to ensure that the addresses of those who have tested positive, who are in self-quarantine, are available to first-responders.
"That helps them know the level of personal protective equipment they may need," he explained. "It's something very reasonable that they've asked for, and we are working to make that a reality."
The governor also announced that the state had activated its first state park in housing first-responders who are choosing to self-quarantine.
"We anticipate that we will see more of our lodges activated," said Beshear. "Whether it's for the caregivers or volunteers we're sending in; or potentially residents themselves, if they are not in need of hospitalization, but can't be isolated within their own facility."
