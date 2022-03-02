FRANKFORT, Ky. – Secretary of State Michael Adams is calling on all Kentucky high schools to participate in the Frederick Douglass Award program by registering all eligible seniors to vote.
“It is critical that our young people are not only civically literate, but also engaged,” said Adams. “We’re asking them to register to vote, and to volunteer to be poll workers.”
The Frederick Douglass Award Program is operated in partnership with Kentucky YMCA Youth Association. The award encourages nonpartisan peer to peer voter registration efforts.
“We are excited to continue partnering with Secretary Adams and believe that the Frederick Douglass Award is an exciting way to encourage teens to register to vote,” said Beth Malcom, Kentucky YMCA Youth Association President and CEO. “We look forward to honoring Frederick Douglass's legacy by providing the opportunity for Kentucky's youth to engage in one of our state's many civic processes.”
Schools interested in participating can learn more about the program at sos.ky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.