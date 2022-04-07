LONDON — A special audit conducted on the City of London and City of London Tourism Commission by State Auditor Mike Harmon’s office was returned Tuesday morning - and listed several discrepancies.
The time frame of the audit was from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2021. The report listed 12 findings and 3 observations. The audit report said that two of the three observations have been sent to the City’s Board of Ethics “for further review and possible action.”
“Our auditors identified multiple issues within the city and the tourism commission, from a family member of the mayor being hired at a higher pay grade than originally established without approval of the city council, to payments being made to vendors without any written contracts. In layman’s terms, the tourism commission did not have proper oversight on how their public dollars were being utilized, but instead decisions were being made by the city,” Auditor Harmon said. “Our exam refers issues identified in two findings to the city’s ethics board, but given that the board hasn’t met in nearly a decade and there is no record of ethics board appointments being made since 2016, it makes the current operating atmosphere all the more troubling.”
The two issues that auditors have referred to the City’s Board of Ethics involve the tourism commission funds used to purchase a vehicle for a city maintenance worker and allowing the vehicle to be used for the employee to operate a personal HVAC business. The other issue is the hiring of the mayor’s stepdaughter in Jan. 2016 at a higher rate of pay than is permitted by the ordinance establishing pay scales for city employees.
• Funds from the city tourism funds - which are generated by the restaurant tax - was used to purchase a vehicle for a maintenance employee, who then used the vehicle for a private HVAC business. The cost of the van was $23,500. The Commissioner Chair was told the vehicle would be used for Levi Jackson Park. During interviews with the auditors, the mayor stated that the employee used the vehicle for personal business in exchange for using his personal tools for work with the city. The employee confirmed this arrangement, although there was no written agreement.
Auditors stated that this issue will be referred to the city’s Board of Ethics. The Board of Ethics includes Harriet Hubbard, Judy Nicholson, Donna House Robinson, Brian House and Beth Wilson.
• The personnel plan and salary range for certain city employees also came under fire by auditors. The audit report states that the mayor’s stepdaughter was hired in January 2016 at a higher pay rate than provided by the ordinance. The mayor’s stepdaughter was hired as London Downtown assistant director for more money than was set when the job position was created. The mayor, the audit states, said that salary was “mistakenly labeled at a lower grade,” but no action was taken to correct that amount. Neither was the measure approved by the city council. The report states that the city does not have an updated consistent personnel and pay classification plan and salary schedule for employees.
This issue will be referred to the city’s Board of Ethics.
Another issue found in the audit involves the pre-payment of $45,000 to the Bowling Family gospel group. The check was written in January 2000 as a full payment in advance for the Bowling Family Music Fest. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the concert was postponed with the intent that the concert would take place in 2021. In the meantime, the Bowling Family group has disbanded and the report states that as of Feb. 23, 2022, the funds paid from the City of London Tourism and Convention Commission had not been refunded.
Financial practices were a major part of the write-ups by the State Auditor’s office.
• Lack of a written agreement for reimbursement between the city and the tourism commission created another concern. Between July 1, 2019 and July 30, 2021, the tourism commission reimbursed the city more than $2.7 million for the costs of shared resources and expenditures made by the city on the tourism commission’s behalf. Of that amount, four payments totaled over $465,000 were found in which the commission chair had not signed and the checks for payments were not signed by any commission members. Instead, they were signed by the city clerk and deputy city clerk. The city did not issue reimbursement requests to the commission on a regular basis and did not include details of what was being reimbursed.
• The mayor of London allowed a city employee to provide cleaning services for the city and tourism commission without approval of the city council. This employee netted $131,000 between Jan. 2013 and Dec. 2021. Between February and October 2021 more than $9,700 from the tourism commission’s funds were paid to that employee’s company The report states that Mayor Troy Rudder said the city council had been told verbally of the service but had not approved hiring the city employee’s company. Under state law, the city cannot contract with a business that is owned or operated by a current employee, appointed or elected official unless that business is the sole bidder on advertised bids or is the sole provider of that service.
• Massive spending at Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park was another topic addressed in the audit, which states that the tourism commission had little or no control over the expenditures of over $1.5 million. That included no oversight or control of hiring of staff, setting salaries or planning park operations. The funds for this spending, however, came from the city’s restaurant tax, which is by law supposed to be sent to the city tourism commission. According to the auditor’s report, tourism commissioners said they had not been in control of the spending at Levi Jackson Park, and current and former commissioners stated that the Mayor oversaw those expenditures of $1.5 million spent during Fiscal Years 2020 and 2021. Fiscal years run from July 1 of one year to June 30 of the next year.
• In a two-year period, the Mayor spent more than $114,000 in bonuses to city and tourism commission employees. Those bonuses were not part of the city’s pay or benefit plan and were not approved by the city council. The audit report states: “The award of bonuses from public funds generally violates Section 3 of the Kentucky Constitution, and the practice of paying bonuses should be discontinued.”
The final discrepancy in the city’s operations involved the hiring of family members of city employees.
• Despite the city enacting an Ethics ordinance in June last year, the audit found that one-fourth of the city’s employees, officials and commissioners had some form of family connection with “at least one other person in the city.” The report states that of 202 current and former employees, 50 had family connections. Although the city adopted an Ethics and Nepotism ordinance in June 2021, it “grandfathered in” those same employees and did not establish any restrictions on supervision or management of family members.
Auditor Harmon sent a letter to Mayor Troy Rudder and the tourism commission’s Board Chair Starr Handy, saying “The purpose of this examination was not to provide an opinion on the financial statements, but to review specific matters brought to our attention and make recommendations to strengthen and improve internal controls to ensure financial management activities are accurate, transparent, and follow applicable statutes.”
Harmon stated in a press release Tuesday, “It is imperative, if only for the people they serve, that London city and tourism officials review the issues we have identified and implement the recommendations made by our audit staff,” said Auditor Harmon. “It should be the city’s goal to achieve good government through better accountability and transparency, and our examination provides the road map toward that path.”
Rudder responded in a letter to Harmon’s audit saying that many of the circumstances of concern have been remedied with London Tourism’s move to be a Special Purpose Government Entity and the others will be corrected.
A special London Tourism meeting has been called for 1 p.m. Thursday and a special-called London City Council meeting has been called for 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
