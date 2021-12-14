The Corbin Rotary Club hosted Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon at David’s Steakhouse during its monthly meeting Thursday afternoon. During his visit, Auditor Harmon spoke on the duties of his office and highlighted bipartisan efforts during the last legislative session in which lawmakers passed Senate Bill 144 and its implementation of Agreed-Upon Procedures, with the goal of saving Kentucky counties money. He also spoke on this year’s statewide audit of Kentucky performed by his office, and said most of the audit’s findings dealt with the KY Unemployment Office. Harmon, a Republican, has filed his candidacy for Kentucky’s gubernatorial race next year. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

