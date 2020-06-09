KNOX COUNTY — A recent audit by Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon found that the Knox County Fiscal Court did not provide the same level of health insurance benefits to all county employees during the 2019 fiscal year.
The annual audit, which is required by state law, stated that this was a repeat finding and had been included in 2018’s audit.
“Elected officials are receiving family health insurance coverage paid for by the county, while non-elected employees only receive single health insurance coverage paid for by the county,” read the report. “The discrepancy in monthly expense between family health insurance coverage and single health insurance coverage is $1,644 per month, per employee.”
The audit recommends that the fiscal court discuss the discrimination of health insurance coverage between elected and non-elected county employees with the Knox County Attorney.
The audit also points to KRS 79.080 which is the statute that provides governmentally funded health coverage for public employees.
“[The statute] does not provide for one level of coverage for officers, and another level for employees. Accordingly, we believe such differing coverage would not be lawful as not authorized by statute,” explained the report.
The audit also provides a response from the County Judge/Executive for issues raised by the audit. For this particular issue, the response confirms that the insurance issue has been cited in the past and that officials are taking this finding under advisement.
The audit also found that the jail commissary in Knox County lacks adequate segregation of duties over receipts and disbursements. This too was a repeat finding by the audit.
According to the report, the bookkeeper at the Knox County Detention Center prepares deposits and posts those deposits to the receipts ledger. That same person also prepares and signs checks and posts those disbursements to the disbursement’s ledger.
“By allowing the same employee to perform all functions relating to receipts and disbursements, the risk increases that errors or fraud could occur without being detected,” noted the audit.
The audit suggests segregating responsibilities to multiple people and that the jailer implement strong oversight in these areas.
The audit also highlights another repeat finding that the Knox County Fiscal Court did not budget all county funds.
Per the audit, the fiscal court did not budget debt payments related to the Taxable General Obligation Bond Anticipation Refunding Notes, Series 2016.
Instead of budgeting and recording the debt in the Hospital Sinking fund, the payment of the debt by the Knox County Hospital Taxing District was recorded as a receipt and disbursement in the general fund.
The report offers some explanation saying, “The fiscal court was under the impression since the debt is paid directly by the Knox County Hospital Taxing District, they did not have to budget for the debt. The disbursements exceeded budgeted appropriations by $579,198 after the recording of the debt payment.”
The County Judge/Executive response reads that they agree and will implement corrective measures to prevent this from reoccurring.
The audit states that the Knox County Fiscal Court did not have internal controls over Disbursements. More specifically the report noted that two invoices for asphalt totaling $356,455 were paid without any supporting documentation or haul tickets. The County Judge/Executive response claims that as of January 2019, asphalt invoices have been paid with proof of supporting documentation only.
The audit also states that purchase orders were not prepared for 27 out of 74 invoices tested. Items could have been ordered or services rendered without prior approval to ensure adequate funds were available in each account. The response reads that this finding is related to standing orders, and that the fiscal court is now issuing purchase orders for all standing orders.
The audit found credit card payments during the month of January 2019 included $40 in late fees. This was in result to a credit card used by the county’s jailer, and that the jailer had been notified to produce receipts on time to prevent future reoccurrences.
According to the audit, the invoice pricing for radio equipment purchased by the county did not agree to the state master agreement. The Judge Executive’s response argues that the equipment was purchase through the state master agreement and was properly coded on the invoice.
The audit states that one invoice purchased from a vendor other than the approved bidder was overcharged $170. This was a clerical error and has since been rectified.
The report found disbursements totaling $15,597 exceeded budgeted appropriations for social services in the general fund. This was caused by a Victims Advocate being added during the budget cycle and has now been corrected.
