Attorney seeks to sever charges in multiple murder case into two trials

WHITLEY COUNTY - On Tuesday, another motion was filed by the defense in the case of a Corbin man accused of killing three individuals, one of whom was pregnant, back in February 2018.
Attorney Andrea Kendall’s newest motion on behalf of her client, Paul Brock, 40, aims to sever the charges against Brock, essentially splitting the charges against him into two separate trials.
Brock is accused of killing Mary Jackson, 74, and her pregnant granddaughter, Tiffany Byers, at an Ellison Street residence in Corbin. The body of Byers' husband, Aaron Byers, 45, was located in a shallow grave in a wooded area off Corinth Cemetery Road two days later. Brock currently faces three counts of murder, one count of fetal homicide in the first degree, one count of tampering with physical evidence, and one count of persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Kendall’s motion asks the court to sever counts one and five against Brock (the murder of Aaron Byers and tampering with physical evidence) from counts two, three, and four (murders of Jackson and Tiffany Byers, and fetal homicide).
“Separate trials are required to ensure Defendant’s right to a fair trial as provided by the Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution and Section 11 of the Kentucky Constitution,” Kendall writes in her motion. “Failure to sever these counts would result in severe and actual prejudice, and the resulting trial would be unreasonably hurtful to Mr. Brock.”
Kendal argues that both crime scenes are different with each having its own set of witnesses and set of evidence.
“The evidence of Aaron Byers’s death and burial would not be admissible at the trial on the murders of Tiffany [Byers] and Mary Jackson,” she argues.
In her motion, Kendall writes that Brock admits to killing Aaron Byers in self-defense, but that he denies any involvement in the deaths of Jackson and Tiffany Byers. Kendall claims that there is no forensic evidence or DNA linking Brock to their deaths.
Kendall states that failure to sever the counts could frustrate the defense’s ability to argue different theories during trial. She says a single trial on all counts would prevent the defense from using those different theories of defense and would negate Brock’s right to testify.
“For example, the defendant may be unable to testify as to facts surrounding Mr. Byers’ death but remain silent as to the deaths of Ms. [Byers] and Ms. Jackson – thus frustrating the Defendant’s rights under the Fifth Amendment as well,” wrote Kendall.
She goes on to argue in her motion that a juror could infer guilt on the murder at Ellison Street after learning about Brock’s “lawful use of force against Mr. Byers.” She says the joined charges could also have a cumulative effect on a jury’s prejudice against Brock given the “horrendous nature” of the deaths of Tiffany Byers and Jackson.
Kendall cites a Fayette Circuit Court case, Commonwealth v. Smallwood, in which the severance of charges were given due to differing defense theories, even though the modus operandi - or ways in which the crimes were committed - were similar.
“Mr. Byers, the Commonwealth will likely present, was shot in a drug-motivated struggle, his blood was found in Defendant’s truck, and he was buried near land owned by Mr. Brock,” she writes, adding that Tiffany Byers and Jackson were shot in their home as part of an “apparent robbery.”
“None of their blood was found on Mr. Brock or his property and, unlike in the case of Mr. Byers, there was no attempted cover-up,” reads Kendall’s motion.
“[A] joined trial would create prejudice through the presence of otherwise inadmissible evidence with respect to each set of counts,” Kendall writes in conclusion. “Ultimately, if these counts are not severed, then the trial will be unnecessarily and unreasonably unfair.”
Kendall’s latest motion is just one of several pending motions in Brock’s case, including a motion to suppress witness testimony submitted last month. Brock is scheduled to be back in court on July 19 for an evidentiary hearing in which testimony from a firearms expert is expected to be heard. Brock has a jury trial scheduled for September 8. He is currently being held in the Whitley County Detention Center.
