Athletes honored at Williamsburg BOE meeting

WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg Independent Board of Education recognized six students for exceptional work in track and field during the board's meeting on Tuesday.
Madison Peace received third place in the 400 meter dash and fifth place in the 200 meter dash. Lylah Mattingly received sixth place in the 100 meter hurdles and third place in 300 meter hurdles. Ben Hale received eighth place in the triple jump. Joseph West received third place in discus. Nate Goodin got the runner-up in high jump. Bronson Bates was state champion in shot put.
In his comments as Superintendent Tim Melton mentioned the Save the Children Summer Boost program for elementary, middle, and high school students. The purpose of the program is to help kids build the skills they need before they move into the next grade level, and for high school students, to make up any credits that they may need.
He also expressed the need to hire more teachers since there have been some retirements at the end of the previous school year.
The board agreed upon and voted yes on the board traveling to Lexington for the Summer Leadership Institute on July 15 and 16.
The board also approved salary schedules, as well as an increase to substitute pay. Certified substitute teachers will receive $100 per day and those with 60 hours or more of college credit will receive $85 per day.
The board also had an executive session to discuss the superintendent's evaluation.
