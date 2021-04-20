CORBIN — A local artist has donated color prints of two Corbin landmarks, The Krystal Kitchen and the old Engineer Street Bridge, in an effort to help in the restoration of the Carnegie Library.
Barbara Willingham said she recently heard that the Carnegie Center of Corbin was in need of funding and wanted to help. Willingham is offering 50 prints of The Krystal Kitchen, titled "Time Expired," and 50 prints of the old Engineer Street Bridge, titled "Old Railroad Bridge," to those who make donations during a Facebook Live event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 20 (today).
"This caught my attention because second to the beautiful natural surroundings in our area, architecture is a favorite subject of mine to paint and draw," Willingham said. "Also the fact that Diane Mitchell and Robbie Miller were working to save this historic treasure, I know this must be a worthy cause."
Willingham and Mitchell were both teachers in the Corbin school system and Mitchell taught Willingham's son at Corbin Middle School.
"With no hesitation, I donated Corbin related artist prints to the cause," she said.
The Carnegie Center of Corbin, Inc. — of which Miller and Mitchell are members — has been working for several years to preserve the Carnegie Library, the building that sits at 204 Roy Kidd Avenue, by purchasing, restoring and repurposing the building to become an integral part of the community. The group has purchased the building and now is trying to garner the funds to make necessary repairs to it. It recently was able to raise funds to fix the roof and now is working on repairing the brick around the top of the building, which will cost $16,000.
At 104 years old, the Carnegie Library is one of the oldest buildings still remaining in the city.
Members of the Carnegie Center Board of Directors said that restoring the building will allow it to be used for several reasons and occasions, such as providing a space to be used as a lecture, workshop or museum facility; provide a space for art, musical and cultural performances and displays; provide a facility to be used by the community for private functions and meetings; as well as contributing to the revitalization of downtown Corbin by enlivening a key monument of architectural merit.
Willingham said it is great to see that Corbin and London are recognizing the critically important need for artist venues.
"I now live in Corbin and see many opportunities as an artist to flourish," she said. "In my retirement years, I want to create many more works of art using watercolor, graphite and acrylic. Art is such a joy and fulfillment, I don't call it work."
Willingham grew up in Lily and said the art she does reflects and expresses her rural upbringing.
"Visits then to London and Corbin also influence my work," she said.
The prints she has made are signed and numbered. Those who give $100 donation will receive The Krystal Kitchen print. Those who give $150 will receive the old Engineer Street Bridge print. Those giving $200 will receive both.
The Facebook Live event can be viewed on the Carnegie Center of Corbin Facebook page.
Anyone wishing for more information or to make a donation to the Corbin Carnegie Library can write or send a check to PO Box 114, Corbin, KY 40702. Donations may also be made to their GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/carnegie-center-of-corbin-fundraiser.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.