The Whitley County Health Department, with the help of local schools, is hoping to bring awareness to suicide prevention with their new art project, the Art Suicide Prevention Triangle, located at the Whitley County Judicial Center in downtown Williamsburg. The project was designed by students and teachers at Williamsburg Independent School, Whitley County High School and Corbin Middle School, as well as Whitley County Health Department Health Educator Kathy Lay. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley

