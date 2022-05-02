The Cumberland Arts Collective and Corbin Public Library held "Paint Floyd: The Art Side of the Moon," an art reception inspired by the band Pink Floyd, over the weekend. Local artists submitted pieces for the gallery that were put out on display at the Corbin Public Library on Saturday. Community members were able to come in and check out the art, as well as talk to some of the artists. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley

