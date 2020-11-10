The Whitley County Extension Community Art Center is honoring veterans this week with a veteran display. The center is open for viewing of the display 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

