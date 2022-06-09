CORBIN — Madison Lundy is not only the art teacher, but also a reading teacher at Corbin Primary School, and this month she is a camp instructor for an art camp hosted at the school.
Including this week, there will be three weeks in total of art camp for children. The first week was for kindergarten and first grade, next week is for second and third grade, and then a week for fourth and fifth grade.
For this week’s art camp with the kindergarten and first graders, Lundy read with the kids and then had them create art on what they read. The first day was "The Dot", where the kids would be exploring pointillism. They also were going to do activities with "The Very Hungry Caterpillar", "Mouse Pain", and "Anywhere Artist".
Lundy also has a focused mindset for each week, such as a growth mindset and fine motor skills to help the kids develop their art.
“Kids have a lot of development year-round,” Lundy said when asked why it was important for the kids to have art camp. “Summertime especially is a downtime for them. Being able to be involved in the art camp can help them learn and grow.”
Lundy hopes that by reading with the kids and then correlating it with an art project, it will further help them develop their skills and to think creatively with art.
