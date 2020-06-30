The Corbin Fire Department responded to a fire at the corner of Gordon Street and Main Street Monday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m., Corbin Battalion Chief Jack Partin said a decent fire was underway inside the Garage Karaoke. Partin said the fire was accidental and was out by 3:30 p.m. Arson is not suspected. The building suffered smoke damage but isn’t a total loss. | Photos by Erin Cox and Contributed

