The Corbin Fire Department responded to a fire at the corner of Gordon Street and Main Street Monday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m., Corbin Battalion Chief Jack Partin said a decent fire was underway inside the Garage Karaoke. Partin said the fire was accidental and was out by 3:30 p.m. Arson is not suspected. The building suffered smoke damage but isn’t a total loss. | Photos by Erin Cox and Contributed
Arson not suspected in downtown fire
- By Angela Turner Staff Writer
