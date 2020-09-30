The Still I Rise Suicide Awareness Prevention Walk was Saturday at Nibroc Park and about 40 participants joined in the walk. It was the second year for the awareness walk in Corbin as it started in 2018 in memory of Whitley County teen Bethany Lawson. With September being Suicide Prevention Month, the one-mile walk takes place in Williamsburg and Corbin throughout the month to raise awareness and encourage those needing someone to talk to know that it is okay to ask for help. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting "START" to 741-741. You can also visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org. | Photos by Erin Cox
featured
Around 40 participate in Suicide Awareness Prevention WalK
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder suspect says victim died of self-inflicted wound
- Two indicted for abuse of infant; Over 40 indicted by Whitley County grand jury
- Commissioners approve plans for Miller Park renovation, residential trick or treat
- Tri-County reports COVID-19 death, nursing home with active cases
- Lane closures set for Tuesday on I-75 northbound and southbound
- State Rep. Robert Goforth indicted by Laurel grand jury
- School board says community will determine educational future of students
- Corbin High School athletic events canceled for Sept. 28 - Oct. 4
- Sally Gap Pumpkin Patch re-opens after February flooding
- CRUISE CONTROL: Corbin wastes little time to put Leslie County away during 49-0 rout
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.