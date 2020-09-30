The Still I Rise Suicide Awareness Prevention Walk was Saturday at Nibroc Park and about 40 participants joined in the walk. It was the second year for the awareness walk in Corbin as it started in 2018 in memory of Whitley County teen Bethany Lawson. With September being Suicide Prevention Month, the one-mile walk takes place in Williamsburg and Corbin throughout the month to raise awareness and encourage those needing someone to talk to know that it is okay to ask for help. If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting "START" to 741-741. You can also visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org. | Photos by Erin Cox

