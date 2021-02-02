Downtown Corbin hosted the Signature Spirit Shuffle Pub Crawl on Saturday night. Six restaurants in downtown Corbin participated in the event and about 150 participants made their way to each location throughout the evening to try the signature drink. Each drink contained Buffalo Trace Bourbon, which endorsed the event. Participants could try the signature drink at each location and receive a punch on their event card. Each participant who turned in a card with at least two punches will receive a chance to win a grand prize. Due to the high number of participants, the pub crawl group was split into smaller groups to allow for social distancing at the restaurants. | Photos by Erin Cox and Jarrod Mills
Around 150 participate in Signature Spirit Shuffle Pub Crawl
