BARBOURVILLE — On Friday evening, around 100 people peacefully marched throughout the streets of downtown Barbourville to honor those who have lost their lives unjustly. Protestors marched from the old El Mariachi location towards the Knox County Courthouse. Once there, several participants gave speeches. Some spoke about the importance of being an ally, while others shared their stories of growing up as minorities in Barbourville. Protestors also knelt in front of the courthouse with their fists in the air for the same duration of time that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on the back of George Floyd’s neck. The crowd also joined together to sing "Happy Birthday" to Breonna Taylor, an African-American who was shot by police in Louisville after a botched no-knock warrant. Friday would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday. Protestors then marched around the courthouse chanting before ultimately stopping in front of the building where they continued their protest stationary with music and fellowship. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

