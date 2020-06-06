BARBOURVILLE — On Friday evening, around 100 people peacefully marched throughout the streets of downtown Barbourville to honor those who have lost their lives unjustly. Protestors marched from the old El Mariachi location towards the Knox County Courthouse. Once there, several participants gave speeches. Some spoke about the importance of being an ally, while others shared their stories of growing up as minorities in Barbourville. Protestors also knelt in front of the courthouse with their fists in the air for the same duration of time that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on the back of George Floyd’s neck. The crowd also joined together to sing "Happy Birthday" to Breonna Taylor, an African-American who was shot by police in Louisville after a botched no-knock warrant. Friday would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday. Protestors then marched around the courthouse chanting before ultimately stopping in front of the building where they continued their protest stationary with music and fellowship. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
topical featured
Around 100 march through Barbourville in racial injustice protest
- By Jarrod Mills Staff Writer
-
-
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Over 100 protestors in Corbin show support for ending racial injustice Thursday
- Knox sheriff doesn't expect to see violent protests here
- Peaceful protest planned for Nibroc Park beginning Thursday evening
- Kentucky students eligible for new emergency food benefits
- Williamsburg couple gets creative with drive-in wedding ceremony
- Alabama police officer killed in standoff
- PAGE TURNER: Unpacking my white privilege
- Two cases of COVID-19 reported in Knox over the weekend
- Woman arrested for taking flowers off graves, destroying property
- Riot threat just a false alarm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.