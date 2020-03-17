*This article has changed since published.
Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus stated on Tuesday that no events will be held at the Arena.
Corbin Arena Manager Kristi Balla said on Tuesday, "The arena is following all COVID-19 protocol. We take the health and well-being of our customers and staff very seriously. The interview was conducted with the Times Tribune, last week (Friday), prior to any of the current changes and as we know things are changing everyday. Our April shows will be changing dates but unfortunately we don’t have the new information to share just yet. We will let everyone know as soon as possible."
CORBIN -- In the past few days, areas across the nation's entertainment industry have delayed releases, stopped production, and even closed doors due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Will local entertainment follow suit?
Corbin Arena Manager Kristi Balla doesn't think so. Balla said on Friday she doesn't foresee any drastic impacts on the events and shows that are scheduled at the Corbin Arena.
"I don't plan on canceling anything as of now," she said. In fact, two professional bull riding events, Challenge of the Super Bull, still happened Friday and Saturday night.
When asked why it was still going on as scheduled, Balla explained that "They already scheduled, the dirt was already here, the promoters were already here."
She also added that it is highly unlikely that the Arena itself would ever be the entity that decided to cancel or postpone an event. She said the decision would strictly be up to the promoter or whoever was bringing the show, as has happened with the Price is Right Live event set for March 27. It has been rescheduled to July 28.
Message via Price is Right:
"Due to the recent developments and concerns surrounding COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing TPIRL until July 28th. All tickets will be honored for this new date. For any questions please contact your local box office. We are prioritizing the health and wellbeing of our production crew, hosts and guests and appreciate your understanding during this unique time."
Balla said that, though she doesn't see it happening for any other events, if any are impacted by COVID-19 precautionary measures, they will simply be postponed to later dates.
If that does happen, any already purchased tickets will be transferred and valid for the new date. If the purchaser can not make it to the new data, Balla said that the Arena would work with that individual for a possible refund.
However, if the event is not postponed and occurs as scheduled, all tickets are non-refundable. If someone chooses to stay home, they will not receive a refund.
The Arena's busy concert season will not start until April. Balla said that her first scheduled concert is April 11, and she believes that will be enough time for COVID-19 fears and precautions to subdue.
As far as practices that the Arena itself is using to combat COVID-19, not much has changed from their normal cleaning schedule.
"My maintenance and housekeeping staff are top-notch, so our arena is already clean anyways," Balla said. "Anyone will tell you, our venue is extremely clean."
Balla had a very simple message for anyone planning to visit the Corbin Arena, or anywhere in the community for that matter: "If you're sick, don't go out because you put others at risk."
