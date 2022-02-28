Several roads and areas in Barbourville were flooded on Friday afternoon after heavy rainfall fell Thursday night into Friday morning. The underpass on Manchester Street was impassable on Friday afternoon, while the water levels at Barbourville City Park were higher than usual. Knox County school district had an early dismissal on Thursday and closed Friday due to the flooding. In Whitley County, the Cumberland River reached minor flood stage Friday afternoon at 24.63 feet and has since fallen to 17 feet as of Monday at 4 p.m. Moderate flood stage is at 27.5 feet. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley

