Several roads and areas in Barbourville were flooded on Friday afternoon after heavy rainfall fell Thursday night into Friday morning. The underpass on Manchester Street was impassable on Friday afternoon, while the water levels at Barbourville City Park were higher than usual. Knox County school district had an early dismissal on Thursday and closed Friday due to the flooding. In Whitley County, the Cumberland River reached minor flood stage Friday afternoon at 24.63 feet and has since fallen to 17 feet as of Monday at 4 p.m. Moderate flood stage is at 27.5 feet. | Photos by Emily Adams-Bentley
Area sees minor flooding after heavy rainfall
By Emily Adams-Bentley
Staff Writer
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Nancy Uhlig-Lemons, 49, of Corbin, the wife of Danny Ray Lemons, died Thursday, February 17, 2022. Funeral 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial at Ridener Cemetery. Visitation Saturday after noon. Knox Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Randy Lee Brown, age 47, Gray KY passed away Monday, February 21, 2022 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born on September 25, 1974 in Corbin, KY, the son of the late Paul Jones and Helen Brown who survives. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his sister, Wanda Brown. He is …
Alfred Sherman "Al" McCowan, 93, of Albany, GA, died February 20, 2022 at Wynfield Park Health and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Dr. William E. "Butch" Knight will officiate. Interment will follow at 4:00 p.m…
Most Popular
Articles
- Public can now dump truck-load of trash for $25 at Whitley County sanitation transfer station
- Corbin man arrested after interaction with minor he met on Snapchat
- Williamsburg man arrested for death of 6-year-old child struck by vehicle
- Man indicted on rape, sexual abuse of minor charges arrested
- Babourville man indicted for shooting man in foot; Corbin man charged for strangulation
- Whitley school district joins lawsuit against opioid makers
- Wildcats beat Barbourville first time since 2019 to advance in district tournament
- Calli (Hendrickson) Justice to be inducted into Kentucky Prep Softball Hall of Fame
- Overbey receives Above and Beyond Award from Whitley BOE; Student shares experience of IdeaFestival
- Wildcats drop 85-48 decision to Knox Central in 51st District title game
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.