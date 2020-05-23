TRI-COUNTY - As restrictions and regulations begin to ease on social distancing measures, local churches are preparing for the eventual reopening of their doors to in-person services.
Originally, Gov. Andy Beshear issued an order banning gatherings of 10 or more people which included Kentucky’s houses of worship. Beshear later announced that the ban on in-person church services would be lifted on May 20. However, on May 8, two federal courts issued orders against Beshear’s original ban, allowing Kentucky’s churches to reopen their doors whenever they see fit.
“I encourage all houses of worship to prayerfully and carefully consider when it is the right time to resume in-person services consistent with health guidelines. Although these rulings protect the religious liberty of Kentuckians, we must continue to do our part to protect the health of our fellow citizens by reopening carefully,” said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron after the federal judges rulings.
The Creek Church in London has announced via its Facebook that the church will continue not having in-person services throughout the month of June.
“As we head into July, we will revaluate the situation,” said Pastor Trevor Barton in a video announcing the decision. “That means we’re going to continue to meet online throughout the entire month of June.”
Barton said that because the size of the Creek Church’s congregation, it would be highly challenging to host multiple gatherings while accommodating appropriate crowd size limits.
“In addition, without the ability to provide a first-class children’s experience in the immediate future, we are convinced that we can give individuals and families a more meaningful experience at home through The Creek Church online,” said Barton.
Immanuel Baptist Church has announced that they will begin hosting in-person services again starting this Sunday, May 24.
Immanuel’s Corbin campus will host two services in hopes of limiting crowd size. The first service will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m. The church’s Williamsburg location will host a service starting at 11 a.m. outside in Briar Creek Park.
Immanuel’s Pastor, Allen Bonnell, said that Immanuel’s services Sunday would be a touch-less services, meaning there would be no contact between church goers, and that the church would place collection plates in designated spots for the congregation to leave response cards and offerings.
“We’re doing extra cleaning, said Bonnell. “We’re making sure we have high-end cleaners as far as hospital-type cleaning. So, coming into it, it’s going to be a very clean environment and then we’re cleaning in-between services as well,” he continued. “The services, we’re providing enough time in-between that we can get everybody in and out before the next wave of people come through.”
The Corbin location’s services will be held in the church’s auditorium. According to Bonnell, the church will provide an overflow section of seating should it be necessary. The Corbin location will also tape off every other row of seating during each of its two service to allow for more room in-between attendees. During the first service, churchgoers will be allowed to sit in even numbered rows, leaving odd numbered rows empty. During its second service, the congregation will then sit in the odd numbered rows, leaving the even numbered rows empty.
If inclement weather were to occur in Williamsburg Sunday, Bonnell said Immanuel would move its service to inside office space that the church owned.
Immanuel’s 9 a.m. service will also include a recognition of local high school graduates. Bonnell said all are welcomed to attend.
Corbin’s Grace on the Hill will continue its drive-thru services until at least June 14, said Gus Clouse, Assistant to the Pastor at the church.
“[Wednesday] was the first day for some nonessential businesses opening. That’ll give us a chance to see how that goes,” Clouse said. “If it should spike it, spike the cases, then they would probably tell us not to meet in-doors anyway. So, we figure by the 14th, we should be in pretty good shape to come in-doors and still social distance, along with the other things they’ve asked us to do.”
Clouse said that Grace on the Hill’s turnout for its drive-thru services have been good. On the first Sunday it hosted drive-thru service, it saw around 160 vehicles.
“That’s pretty good for us,” noted Clouse. “I mean it’s not nearly as many as we normally have, but I thought it was quite a few that would come and sit in their cars.”
Pastor Bill Hughes with Barbourville’s First Methodist Church told the Times-Tribune that his church planned to reopen its door to in-person services starting on May 31.
“We’re going to follow the protocols of wearing masks," he said. "We’re not going to have hymnals, we’re going to let people sit apart from each other. Families can sit together if they were quarantined together of course.”
All four churches have said that even when they do restart their in-person services that they would also continue to post their livestream services online for those church members who weren’t comfortable attending services yet.
“We’ve had a lot of people watch our services that normally do not come to church, and they’ve reached out to us and we’ve reached out to them. We’ve had people ask about being baptized, we’ve had people give their life to Christ online, but it’s not the same, as you can imagine,” said Bonnell. “There’s definitely been some good surprises, unexpected surprises. You’ve seen impact and reach grow. I think most churches have done that, that have gone online, have seen their reach grow and their influence grow, and that’s really been a blessing,” he continued. “I think that’s been a positive thing for the church. It just can’t be a lasting thing.”
Hughes said he has seen how viewers have used his church’s livestreams as way to virtually visit and reconnect with home.
“It’s kind of like when you move to another town and you want get your local newspaper. People who grow up in Corbin, they move over to California, they still like to get the Times-Tribune,” Hughes explained. “That’s kind of how these have been. People like to be in-touch with their hometown, especially Barbourville. Barbourville is a nice small town where people love to stay connected. It gives them a feeling of connection.”
“I think the good thing about having church called for a while, is that people have started to ask the questions,” said Hughes. “Why church, or why do we even have church, what is church? It’s how the people clarify what they believe about church and what they really miss about it.”
