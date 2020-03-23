Like just about every other business or organization in the country and world in general, banks across Kentucky are coming to terms with the strenuous effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Safety protocols are being enacted for the wellbeing of customers and employees. And contrary to some common fears among a populace understandably worried about the health of their loved ones and the economy, banks don’t appear to be closing anytime soon.
Some of the safety protocols being enacted by the banks are similar to those being used by fast food restaurants: the front lobbies are closed, but the drive-through remains open. Both Cumberland Valley National Bank President and CEO Elmo Greer and Hometown Bank President and CEO Tim Barnes went into great detail to describe what protective measures their businesses are taking.
“The health and welfare of our employees and customers right now and has always been the most important thing here at Cumberland Valley. We have a pandemic plan in place and it covers a lot that we do," Greer said. "We’ve been cleaning and sanitizing our public areas, they’ve been wiped down multiple times a day. Our offices have hand sanitizers and we’ve been communicating through a daily email the importance of keeping your hands clean and other health practices that our pandemic plan encourages."
Cumberland Valley National Bank’s pandemic plan also has protocols for all commerce in and out of the bank.
“Our tellers are mandated to wear rubber gloves, we’re not touching any money or paperwork coming into the bank without them on," Greer said. "We’ve also changed the process of how people enter our buildings. All of our lobbies are closed and we have a process through which employees and third party vendors can enter the buildings. We’re strictly enforcing social distancing, employee interaction is being limited. If people have needs where they have to be inside our offices, we have special protocols for how they come in and interact with the person they need to be talking to.”
Staffing has been divided up around several locations for their own safety and so that business can run smoothly even in a quarantine scenario for one of the bank’s locations. The aforementioned drive-through’s have had their hours extended. Customers needing access to things like lockboxes and other bank services need to call ahead. Greer compares this practice to a common one in the medical field.
“Going to the bank now is kind of like going to the doctor. We have a note posted on all of our doors with a number for them to call. We’re still doing business, we’re still closing loans and taking deposits. Sometimes it will be necessary for them to come into the building, and we will allow that,” he said.
In the case that any bank employees begin to develop symptoms of COVID-19, they are to call in and notify their branch and co-workers of the situation. This is covered as part of their health benefit package. If symptoms begin to develop while at work, the employee would be sent home immediately. They, along with any co-workers they had interacted with, would be sent home to self-quarantine until a test result yielded negative results. Greer notes that this has yet to happen.
Tim Barnes, president and CEO of Hometown Bank, has a pandemic team in place to help see them through the crisis. Hometown Bank is relying on drive-through and online banking.
“Our pandemic team has met numerous times. Now we’re doing everything by conference call," he said. "We’ve taken steps like cleaning our facilities, which is common across any industry dealing with this. Other steps taken include using drive-through facilities only. Our Williamsburg market doesn’t include a drive-up, so we’ve carted off a certain area 8 feet away from the teller line, where we’ll walk up and take your deposit and cash your checks or whatever we need to do. We’ve also beefed up any internet action so you can do just about anything you need to. The only thing you can't do online is get into your safety deposit box or deal with cash. But we will allow you to come in if you need access to your safety deposit box, just knock on the door or make an appointment with us.”
Regarding employee safety, Hometown Bank is using protocols practicing social distancing among employees and encouraging anyone with symptoms to stay home. Unlike Cumberland Valley National Bank, Hometown Bank has had to put some of these actions to the test.
“We’ve had 18 people that we’ve deemed high risk, they were offered paid leave or to work from home, whichever they accepted — 15 have accepted and are working from home. For others it would be impossible to work from home, but we’ve still sent them on paid leave to protect them. We’ve spread out our employees to different areas to help mitigate risk. If two people have the same job, one of them will be sent to a different location for duplicate services,” Barnes said.
With the onslaught of store, event, and restaurant closings nationwide, many in the state are worried that banks will be the next places to close down. It’s been reported that some have went as far as to withdraw all of the cash out of their account. This is despite Gov. Andy Beshear’s assurances to the contrary in several of his daily press conferences. Both Greer and Barnes also refute that notion.
“We’re a national bank, and I don’t know what powers the governor has about state banks. We’re regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve. They are the ones who would tell us if they wanted us to close. We haven’t heard any inkling of a thing like that happening. Banks are so critical to the economy. They keep money moving in our economy. We’ve had several people come in and ask for some cash, which is understandable. But we don’t have any fear of the banks being closed at all,” Greer said.
“Pulling all of the money out of the account is one of the worst things you can do," Barnes said. "Your money is a lot safer in the bank than it is under your mattress. It’s how a lot of scams start. We order money two times a week. We’ve never had an issue with it and the [federal government] has guaranteed us money. Things are a lot different than they were in the 20s. All of your cash here is FDIC ensured for up to $250,000. The last of my worries right now would be to go and get money out of the bank. Kentucky has the 5th strongest banks in the country. We weathered the storm in 2008 and 2009 and we’ll weather this one.”
