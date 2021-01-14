Former Redhounds and players of the late Archie Powers paid tribute to the legendary football coach who passed away last week. Giulio Cima (left) and Ovie Hill (right) set up a tribute for Powers at Campbell Field over the weekend where the stadium lights were left on from 6-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights too allow community members to drive by and pay their respects to the legendary coach and his family. Powers took over the Corbin Redhounds football team in 1969. In his 12 years at Corbin, Powers posted a 109-28-1 record and in 1981, he was named Coach of the Year by the Kentucky High School Coaches Association. He finished his coaching career at Corbin with two state titles and one state runner-up title. | Photos Contributed

