KNOX COUNTY - A LaFollette man facing charges related to him firing a gun towards a Dixon Drive residence in Corbin has had another jury trial date scheduled in Knox County Circuit Court.
Justin James Marlowe was present in court recently where his jury trial was scheduled for Dec. 8.
Marlowe previously had a jury trial scheduled for Oct. 6, but as Commonwealth Attorney Jackie Steele explained, the trial was delayed due to knew discovery being found.
Judge Greg Lay also scheduled a future trial date pertaining to the Commonwealth’s motion to modify Marlow’s bond. That date is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Marlowe was arrested on Feb. 26 by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance involving shots fired.
According to a press release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, before arriving at the location, Knox County Dispatch advised deputies that Marlowe, who had reportedly fired the weapon, left the residence in a vehicle and had wrecked.
Marlowe was then found outside a residence on Foxwood Drive in Corbin.
“During the investigation the deputies learned that Marlowe had fired a handgun inside the residence on Dixon Drive in the presence of three adults and three juveniles,” according to the press release from Knox County Sheriff's Office. “He had also assaulted two of the adults. Before leaving the residence, he also shot a tire down on a vehicle parked in the driveway.”
Marlowe was later indicted in June on six counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, one count of criminal trespassing in the first degree, one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, one count of leaving the scene of an accident and three counts of fourth-degree assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.