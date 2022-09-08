CORBIN — Members of the community gathered together downtown on August 31 in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day to remember loved ones whom they’ve lost.
Amongst those in attendance for the Overdose Awareness Walk, organized by the Whitley County Health Department, was Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus, who gave a short speech before leading the walk at 4 p.m.
“These were someone’s loved ones and we need to remember them,” said Razmus following the event. “We need our community healthy and strong. We need to work together to fight against the stigma of addiction and encourage them to get the help that’s readily available.”
Purple ribbons with the names of those who passed away lined the entrance to Nibroc Park while small purple arrows marked the route to Sanders Park.
“We had about 73 people come out for the walk,” said Whitley County Health Department Public Health Educator Ashley Lawson, an organizer of the event. “We want to thank everyone who came out to support Overdose Awareness Day. Our shirts given out at the event say ‘We are Hope Dealers’. We hope to somehow provide hope to someone who feels they have nothing — not just on overdose awareness day, but every day. You can give anyone hope anywhere you are in our community. Almost anyone you meet is affected by overdose or addiction. Have hope and give hope every day you have the opportunity. For some it’s all they have.”
Through the Overdose Awareness Walk, the health department could provide the resources such as naxolone, which can possibly save someone by reversing an overdose.
Lawson added, “We were able to provide resources to people in the community who need assistance with housing, case management, food assistance, healthcare, and so much more.”
