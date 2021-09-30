KNOX COUNTY - In a recent annual audit of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office’s (KCSO) financial statement, State Auditor Mike Harmon’s office states the sheriff’s department does not have sufficient controls over payroll disbursements.
Harmon’s office is required by state law to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff every year. As a result, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.
“As part of the audit process, the auditor must comment on noncompliance with laws, regulations, contracts, and grants,” reads the audit letter from Harmon’s office. “The auditor must also comment on material weaknesses involving the internal control over financial operations and reporting.”
The first comment noted by Harmon in the letter is that “the sheriff did not segregate accounting duties or document compensating controls.” The audit letter states that this is a repeat finding and was included in KCSO’s audit last year.
According to the audit letter, the sheriff’s office manager collects payments from customers and prepares bank deposits. They also issue checks and posts to the receipts and disbursement ledgers. Harmon’s office says the sheriff’s part-time bookkeeper prepares bank reconciliation, prepares payroll and occasionally collects payments from customers.
“Neither the office manager nor the part-time bookkeeper are authorized check signers but both are responsible for preparing monthly and quarterly reports,” reads the audit letter. “No evidence was found that the sheriff or an employee who did not prepare the report provided oversight over any of these activities. Additionally, the sheriff hired an outside Certified Public Accountant (CPA) to review the quarterly reports for accuracy, but no evidence of the review was found.”
The letter states the lack of oversight could result in undetected misappropriation of assets and inaccurate financial reporting to external agencies. The letter recommends the sheriff separate the duties involved in receiving cash, posting to ledgers and preparing reports. In a response provided by Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith found on the audit letter, he says due to a limited budget, the sheriff’s office is restricted on the number of employees that can be hired.
The audit letter also said the following deficiencies were noted while testing one pay period at the sheriff’s office: The sheriff did not pay an employee for 8 hours worked during the pay period; the sheriff improperly paid overtime to two employees that was not earned due to holiday during the pay period; the sheriff submitted a court service claim to the Finance and Administration Cabinet for hours not worked; and one employee’s vision insurance plan was not deducted from their wages.
“These deficiencies were caused by the lack of review and segregation of duties,” reads the letter, also stating that a discrimination in benefits existed at the sheriff’s office because one employee had received free benefits that were not afforded to anyone else.
“Segregation of duties along with properly designed and implemented internal control procedures allow employees to detect errors with payroll and ensure all time worked is calculated correctly and employees pay for extra insurance benefits not provided by the county,” the letter also states. “We recommend the sheriff ensure timesheets and reimbursement claims support hours worked and hours paid. Furthermore, the sheriff should follow all applicable statutes and the official’s administrative code regarding overtime pay. We also recommend the sheriff ensures employees are paying their portion for insurance benefits not provided by the county.”
In his response provided in the audit letter, Sheriff Smith says “additional procedures have been implemented to ensure the accuracy regarding these minor bookkeeping issues.”
