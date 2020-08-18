WILLIAMSBURG — U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath visited Williamsburg and London on Monday as the 2020 general election nears.
With just three months until Election Day, McGrath took a tour of downtown Williamsburg visiting Moonlight Meats, the Butcher's Pub and the University of the Cumberlands before addressing about 30 people who were in attendance at a meet and greet at the Williamsburg - Whitley County Airport.
McGrath, a Democrat, is opposing Republican incumbent Sen. Mitch McConnell.
McGrath noted in her address in Williamsburg that she wrote to her elected officials at age 12 asking them to change the law so that she could fulfill her dream of becoming a fighter pilot. At the time, women were not allowed to serve in combat roles in the military. She wrote to her senator, McConnell, and he never wrote back. McGrath said that experience was her introduction to politics.
"I feel, which is really the reason that I'm running, that I have an obligation to change the trajectory of our country. We can change the trajectory of our country for the better if we get rid of Mitch McConnell," McGrath said at the meet and greet at the airport on Monday morning.
"The man has been around 36 years, another six years is not going to be any different, just gridlock, just dysfunction, no investment in the future," McGrath said.
McGrath also noted McConnell is on vacation right now, as the country continues to face the coronavirus pandemic, a time, she said, that he should be leading and seeking solutions and ways to help those affected.
McGrath said she wants to clean up Washington. The system built by McConnell is built for the wealthy, the powerful and massive corporations and needs to be fixed, she said.
"If we don't, we will lose our democracy," she said, also noting the need to end gerrymandering and to set term limits.
Prior to her brief address at the airport on Monday, she took a tour around downtown Williamsburg.
"It's a beautiful town," McGrath said. "Great people that really care about the community, they want to keep the culture, but also develop and they recognize what the needs of the community and economy really are."
She said she heard from community members and business owners about concerns for health care, specifically the need for an alternative option to private insurance.
"There needs to be a government alternative that you can buy, a non profit alternative. I'm hearing this from business owners," McGrath said.
She also highlighted the need for broadband internet and cellphone coverage throughout the area. She said farmers in the area expressed this need to be able to sell their products.
"It is like the roads, bridges, and dams of the 20th century; broadband, cell phone coverage is the infrastructure of the future. We are not investing in that right now and we need to. We are already behind in many areas, we'll be further if we don't invest," she said.
McGrath lives in Georgetown, Kentucky, with her husband Erik, a retired Navy pilot, and her three children, Teddy (7), George (5), and Eleanor (3). She noted her husband is a lifelong Republican.
"That's okay, you know, that's America. That's who we are. We've never defined ourselves by our political party, we defined ourselves by being an American first — always. You know with me, I was a United States Marine for 20 years. My husband was in the Navy for 20 years. That was more of an issue than it was Republican or Democrat," she said as the audience laughed.
McGrath also spoke about the need to treat everyone with respect and realize our diversity makes us better.
"We have to acknowledge though in this country that there are a lot of people who have been left behind and a lot of areas have been left behind and there is still a lot of inequality and there is still racial injustice in this country and we have to constantly be working to make it better," she said.
After her stop in Williamsburg, McGrath then traveled to London for a meet and greet at Heritage Commercial Kitchen.
