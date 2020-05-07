AMP helping area children through mentoring

CORBIN — Through healthy relationships, positive role-models and prayer, the Appalachian Mentoring Program (AMP) of Corbin is working to empower youth to break generational patterns and connect them with opportunities to achieve success, and they continue to need support from community members and organizations.
AMP Executive Director Jennifer Cooney said she knows how much the people of Corbin and those in the Tri-County care about the children in the community.
“We know they are concerned about the future of our region,” said Cooney. “And we know from research that the key to a youth’s resiliency is having at least one positive (unpaid) adult role-model in their life.”
Former Principal Bill Jones and Corbin Primary Principal Travis Wilder were advocates in bringing the Appalachian Mentoring Program (AMP) to the area. Jones now serves as AMP board member alongside Cooney.
The mission of AMP is to help children in Appalachia thrive physically, emotionally, spiritually, and academically through mentoring.
Cooney and her husband Paul, a local physician, have spent several years recognizing the need for a mentoring program. Cooney said this program is her passion.
Last year the program had seven mentors and 15 kids on the list. When the COVID-19 shutdown began, the program had 10 active matches in the Tri-County, three new mentors waiting to be matched, five prospective mentors in the application process and around 10 on the waiting list.
When these students eventually return to school, the role of their mentors becomes even more essential than ever. The need for mentors will continue to increase beyond what is already a seemingly insurmountable gap here in Appalachia.
Cooney said about 2/3 of the mentors have been able to stay in contact with their mentees and this has allowed them to begin building relationships with the families.
“We know that when mentors and caregivers work together, the benefits of mentoring are increased,” added Cooney. “Mentors have been able to offer encouragement as students and parents struggle to finish up NTI packets before the school year ends. They have also served as liaison between teachers and parents where needed.”
AMP is not a relief ministry. The mentors play an important role in making sure families are aware of and connecting to the services that are available to them. Cooney said just because they have a lot of feeding programs to take advantage of, does not always mean that those who need it are getting it.
“Our work begins where the handouts end,” she said. “The stress and trauma from these past few months may remain with many of our young people after this is over. We continue to focus on building critical developmental relationships.”
The impact on the students vary.
“Most of the younger kids appear to be resilient so far,” said Cooney. “They are enjoying communicating with their mentor in new ways. But those who were already at risk of falling out of the mainstream (academically, socially or emotionally) are now facing a widening gap to overcome.”
The most at-risk kids suffer from losing the structure that school provides. The students have been working hard to stay within established boundaries and it is challenging for them to stay focused on schoolwork and positive habits without them.
Cooney and the other mentors are concerned about some of the students from more unstable home environments, as they are seeing an uptick in drug abuse and domestic violence during the shutdown.
“The bottom line is that for the populations we were created to serve, everything just got a little worse,”said Cooney. “These are the families who will disproportionately suffer from the long-term effects of our current crisis.”
AMP continually adds students to the waiting list who have been referred by schools or other help organizations, as well as taking applications directly from parents/guardians on their website. They also continue to expand their reach and in August, Corbin Elementary will join Corbin Primary, Corbin Middle or Corbin Educational Center as an in-school mentoring location.
The Corbin program is reaching capacity with their current management structure. Cooney said the program relies heavily on volunteer church teams in each community to recruit, screen, match and supervise matches. But as the program grows, it becomes essential to hire a part-time program director to oversee multiple church ministries.
“With the uncertainty involved regarding continuing social distancing practices, we are actively looking at new technology needed to maintain safe and effective mentoring with students when in-person mentoring is not an option,” added Cooney. “Mentoring success is highly dependent on building relationships without interruption. This is especially critical during unusually stressful times. For AMP-Corbin to continue to be successful, we need volunteers and supporters at all levels. Our community members can commit their time, treasure or talents to help our mentoring program succeed and grow.”
The program is looking to develop additional mentoring ministries within local churches in the area. This will allow them to provide more children with a positive adult role-mode, as well as decrease the amount of time it takes to make matches. AMP is also looking for volunteers who could help a few hours a month in administrative areas like accounting, fundraising, and social media marketing.
“Not everyone can mentor, but anyone can become an AMP partner and make a significant impact on our youth,” said Cooney. “Your support of the Appalachia Mentoring Project ensures more kids will benefit from the protective factors of having a mentor.”
AMP is participating in KY Gives Day on May 12.
From now through May 12 @AMPforKids will feature program stories. The program encourages others to share stories on social media to honor the positive adult role-models who made a difference in their own lives, using the #ampforkids.
During the month of May, AMP has a goal of adding 100 new support team members at just $10 a month. You can text AMP2020 to 44-321 or visit www.ampforkids.org/give. Checks can also be mailed to AMP, PO Box 2607, Corbin, Ky 40702 or dropped off at any Hometown Bank location.
For more information, contact Appalachia Mentoring Project in Corbin at 606-910-3332 or email info@ampforkids.org.
