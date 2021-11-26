American Legion Post 88 donates to Toys for Tots

American Legion Post 88, Corbin presented the US Marine Corps Toys For Tots Campaign with a check for $1,300 to aid in this year's program. The presentation was held Nov. 16 at the JC Paul Detachment's monthly meeting during which they were celebrating the 246th birthday of the US Marine Corps. The post held a toy drive and fundraiser by having a Pig Roast at the Post. Along with the check, four large bags of toys were collected. The local Toys For Tots campaign provides toys and books to low income children for Christmas since 2017. This year, the campaign already has 8,226 children registered, so this donation is truly needed. If you would like to donate money or a toy or volunteer to help, please visit the website and click on the appropriate link http://southcentral-ky.toysfortots.org or email at toysfortotssoutherenky@yahoo.com. Every dollar and every toy is used to provide Christmas to children in Laurel, Knox, Whitley & McCreary counties. Pictured are Patrick Johannesen (American Legion) and Greg Sims ( Commandant JC Paul Detachment, Marine Corps League sponsoring organization & Coordinator Toys For Tots). | Photo contributed

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you