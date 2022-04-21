CORBIN — Cumberland Falls State Resort Park’s American Indian Heritage Weekend is making its return to the park this weekend.
The three-day event, which is hosted by Cumberland Falls State Resort Park in collaboration with the Heritage Council and KIP (Kentucky Indigenous Peoples), will begin on Friday at 1 p.m. and will run through Sunday morning. American Indian Heritage Weekend encourages people to come out and learn about the history, culture and ancient wisdom of the indigenous peoples of the Cumberland Plateau.
The event, which has a history of being an annual event has been on pause for some time, said Parks Program Services Leader Olivia Immitt, who organized this year’s event.
“It was an annual event that last took place six years ago,” Immitt said. “We are excited to bring this event back and hope that it is well received.”
The event will include educational presentations, hands-on workshops, authentic craft vendors, art and poetry, music and much more.
There will also be an art exhibit onsite of the event. The exhibit, “Native Reflections” will be at the Visitors Center of the park and was just installed earlier this week. Immitt said the art exhibit was on loan to the park from the Kentucky Arts Council.
The weekend’s events will begin on Friday at 1 p.m. at the front of the Dupont Lodge, followed by presentations between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. before they break for dinner. Friday’s events will also include a presentation from Robert Mullinax at 7 p.m. on the Blair Patio before open mic at 8 p.m. on the patio.
Saturday’s events will begin at 9 a.m. with different speakers and presentations going on through day until the night finishes at 8 p.m. with open mic.
The three-day event will wrap up on Sunday morning with a Sunrise Ceremony at 7 a.m. and Closing Ceremony and Goodbyes at 8 a.m. at the front of the lodge.
If it rains during any of the events, programs will be moved to the Moonbow Room or inside the Visitors Center.
American Indian Heritage Weekend is free and open to the public. There is a 10 percent discount for guests on lodging for the entire weekend.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 606-528-4121.
