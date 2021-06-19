With more than 40 years of experience servicing central Kentucky and the Lafollette, Tennessee areas, American Cable Inc. is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its newest store located in London, Kentucky.
Chris Marcum, Vice President of Operations with American Cable, says the company is a small, family owned business with 12 employees across its three sites. Don't let the small number of employees fool you though, as Marcum says American Cable partners with some of the biggest names in cable, internet, home security, and more.
"Our products include Dish Network, Direct TV, AT&T TV, we're premiere partners with those companies," he said. "We also are a partner with Kinetics by Windstream, so we do offer internet, as well," Marcum added. "We also have satellite internet with HughesNet when no other internet is available."
And for those interested in the outdoors, Marcum says his company offers the Dish Tailgater service allowing those to bring their TV with them while they enjoy camping or tailgating.
Marcum says opening a new location in London has allowed the company to expand its service area to include most of the southeast Kentucky region. American Cable now offers cable and internet from Richmond to Williamsburg, over to Hazard, Barbourville, the Bell County area and more.
The reception American Cable has received in London since opening its doors has been great, says Marcum. The business is now part of the local chamber of commerce, is active in the community supporting local sports teams, and looks forward to participating in upcoming events like the Chicken Festival.
Marcum believes part of that warm welcome comes from the small business approach American Cable takes.
"Customers don't have to call 800 numbers anymore to get service, a faceless 800 number," explained Marcum, "They can actually come in and talk to a local person, pay their bill, and get service all right here in London."
American Cable company is located at 1789 N. Laurel Road in the Oaktree Plaza. American Cable can be found on Facebook by searching for American Cable of London, and their normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, with Saturdays reserved for appointments only. However, Marcum says that if a customer needs assistance or service outside of those business hours, they can call the company at 606-712-4203 and receive the help they need.
"If they can't make it to the store, we've got a great friendly staff that's willing to come to you and talk to you about our products, as well," Marcum said.
