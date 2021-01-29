CORBIN -- Last Tuesday saw the first meeting of the Corbin City Commission this year, as well as the first meeting attended by Allison Moore and Seth Reeves as official city commissioners.
During the special called meeting, Mayor Suzie Razmus welcomed the newly elected commissioners and welcomed back incumbents Trent Knuckles and Brandon Shepherd.
A motion was approved naming Moore as the Mayor Pro-Tem and another was approved authorizing Moore's signature on the city's bank accounts, due to changes in the commission.
Other motions were later approved appointing Razmus and Knuckles to the city's budget committee, and Moore and Shepherd to the city's personnel committee.
Building Inspector/Code Enforcement Officer Allen Benfield approached the commission on behalf of the city's code enforcement board seeking approval to receive bids for the removal of debris found at 908 Carter Street.
"It's been going on too long now," commented Benfield. "The property is already down, it's just the rubbish and everything that needs to be cleaned up."
Razmus said she had been in contact with neighboring residents of the property who were upset at its current state.
"They keep their neighborhood nice," she said. "There has been some air quality issues, there's been some rodent issues. It's really been a problem."
After the commission approved Benfield and the board's request, City Manager Marlon Sams informed the commission that because of the condition the property is in, it may be possible for the city's Public Works department to handle the task of clearing the debris, and that it would save the city some money in the process.
"I think the thing we can do here is if for whatever reason [Public Works] can't, then the Code Enforcement Board has the ability to seek bids," said Knuckles. "But if they can, that probably would be the best way to do it."
The commission later approved the first reading of ordinance 2021-1, which amends ordinance 2-2018 and deletes the requirement that members of the city tree board be citizens and residents of the city of Corbin, which was discussed during last month's commission meeting.
"We went from three to five members on the tree board. It's difficult to find people that are willing to serve," Razmus explained. "We have some people that are interested. That's why we removed that requirement, so that we could have an active and thriving tree board."
The first-reading was approved 4-1, with commissioner Seth Reeves voting no.
"I think it's a good thing, but I think if it's going to involve the city of Corbin, the members on the board need to be city of Corbin residents," Reeves told the Times-Tribune following the city commission meeting.
Reeves said he didn't want somebody from outside the city, whether that be somebody who lived in the county or somebody who lived in Lexington who may not have the city's best interest at heart, serving on the board.
"That's why I voted no," he added. "I think if it's going to affect the city, it needs to be a city resident that's on that board."
In other city commission business:
- The commission approved changing firefighter Steven Walker form full-time to part-time status, and promoting Larry Daniels to full-time following his first-year probationary status.
- Firefighter Thomas McDaniel was promoted to Lieutenant. Lieutenant Trevor Allen was promoted to Captain.
- Mayor Razmus named Emma Smith as a Corbin Colonel. Smith was presented with the title of 2020 National American Miss Kentucky Teen last year.
"We are so proud of her and we just know we're going to do great things," said Razmus. "Thank you for representing the city of Corbin and the state of Kentucky in this wonderful title."
- The commission approved reappointing Brian Baylor to the Corbin Industrial Development Commission (CIDC) Board for a three-year term, and Ricky Lynch to the Code Enforcement Board for a three-year term.
- City Manger Sams updated the commission on the progress of the Miller Park renovations. He said the park's new pickleball court, basketball court, and batting cages had been completed. He predicts it will be summer before the entire project is completed.
- The commission approved a motion ratifying Mayor Razmus' signature on letter of support for the Corbin Project, LLC, and their intent apply for KEIA incentives.
"This is the business Arq, and they're applying for a fairly large grant," Razmus said.
