ALDI welcomed shoppers back to its renovated Corbin store on Wednesday morning. The store, at 24 South Highway 1223, is part of an ongoing initiative to remodel and expand existing ALDI stores nationwide. The Corbin store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The updated store provides an improved layout and ample refrigeration to accommodate an expanded fresh and convenient food selection. It also features open ceilings, natural lighting and is built with environmentally friendly materials. Like all ALDI stores, the remodeled Corbin location still offers a streamlined shopping experience, but customers will notice the elevated design. | Photos Contributed

