After 91 years, Mitchell Foods still going strong with more than just chili 

BARBOURVILLE -- Residents of the Knox County community and the City of Barbourville are no strangers to long-lasting traditions. The home of the Daniel Boone Festival is also home to a 91-year-old area delicacy, Mitchell's chili.
On Tuesday, Zack Mitchell, a fifth-generation member of Mitchell Foods, Inc., spoke with the Knox County Chamber of Commerce about his family's business and operations. Mitchell said the business got its start in 1929 when his great-great grandfather, E.C. Mitchell, bought a building on the Barbourville Court Square and sat up shop.
The store and business were eventually bought by Mitchell's great grandfather, who ran the business until Mitchell's grandfather took over in the 1960s. Mitchell's grandfather would go on to open two other stores, one in Woodbine and another in Corbin, which he later sold. He also opened a meat packing facility and slaughterhouse located on Highway 25 that is still operated by his successors today.
It wasn't long until Mitchell's father began working in the family business, running the facility on Highway 25 while his father, Mitchell's grandfather, ran the store in downtown Barbourville. Mitchell says in the 1990s his father proposed that the family close the slaughterhouse and redesign the facility.
"With dad at the helm, we would continue our expansion on our plant on [Highway] 25," Mitchell said. "We started out doing one or two items, but we quickly moved into co-packaging for other companies. We started making meatloaf, gravy, and a whole bunch of other items, such as taco filling, barbecue, really anything," he added.
Mitchell Foods has seen its fair share of changes over the years. For example, after Mitchell's grandfather passed away in 2013, the family decided to close the downtown store the following year. They now offer retail items at their location on Highway 25.
Mitchell said his family's business sells everything from USDA choice ribeyes to hand cut fillets, onion rings to corn nuggets and everything in between. Today, customers can come into the Mitchell Foods' facility and choose the items they want from a product guide.
"We are a USDA inspected processing facility that does everything from cut pork chops and steaks," Mitchell explained. "And of course we make Mitchell's Chili."
It was when he first opened his store, that Mitchell says his great-great grandfather began working on his soon-to-be popular chili recipe. That recipe has gone unchanged for the last 91 years. It's also the first thing people think of when they think about the Mitchell Foods, Mitchell said.
In the 1980s, the Mitchells began packaging their chili to be sold in other stores. Today, Mitchell says the chili can be found in four different states, and said the company has even created a dry chili mix to sell and ship to Mitchell chili lovers who have moved away from the area.
Mitchell, who began working for his family's business at an early age helping fill packaging and stocking shelves, has now worked his way up to being the business' operations manager. He also runs the business' social media accounts. He says he hopes to continue the Mitchell's legacy so that future generations can work for the company and continue the family tradition.
"Right now, we're actually looking up to open a retail focused location so that people can walk in and buy what they need," he said. "They can look and see, 'Hey I want three steaks cut this thick, I want some pork chops cut,' more like your old-time butcher's shop."
Mitchell says future plans also call for upgrading the business' plant on Highway 25.
"I think dad once told me when he first put the first pallet of product in when they first built that freezer was, 'I don't think we'll ever fill this place up,'" Mitchell recalled. "Now we're utilizing three freezers and one large walk-in cooler to maximum capacity," he added. "I'm hoping within the next anywhere from three to five years, we expand to a triple to quadruple sized facility and hopefully hire somewhere from 20-30 full-time employees."
