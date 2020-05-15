WHITLEY COUNTY -- At the beginning of Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation to remain healthy at home, Angelika Weaver, law enforcement based victims advocate for the Williamsburg Police Department, said her concerns about victims of domestic violence were the same as many others -- she too was worried.
Weaver, who serves victims of crime, specifically domestic violence and sexual assault victims, has served Whitley County residents since 1996 and going into this, she wondered how they were going to navigate during this time.
During the first several weeks, she would call dispatch to check in on the volume of calls, specifically looking at domestic violence calls. Weaver said during the first few weeks of quarantine, calls across the board were slow, including domestic violence and sexual assault, however now later in quarantine, dispatch is reporting that these calls are now increasing.
At her request, dispatch reported to Weaver an approximate 64 domestic violence calls in the five weeks leading up to April 27. Weaver compared that number to the number before quarantine: February 2 to March 14. The number of calls logged then were 59. Those numbers compared to the exact same five weeks of 2019 reported 58 domestic calls logged. Although it's slight, the numbers are up from month to month and from year to year.
When asked if those numbers are an accurate representation of domestic violence victims Weaver said no, and here's why.
"We already know that only 14 percent of the population experiencing domestic violence will utilize law enforcement resources in normal times," she said. "Less calls does not mean domestic violence isn't occurring, it only means that fewer than normal are calling 911. Perhaps because victims are unsure of what services are going to be available to them if they do call and that is completely understandable."
While many began to voice their concerns about this demographic when Americans were suddenly asked to stay home, Weaver said domestic violence should be an issue that the community should be concerned about all the time, not just during a pandemic, adding the overreaching effects that it has on every facet of community are tremendous.
"We know that the number one cause of homelessness of women and children is domestic violence," noted Weaver. "Women who experience intimate partner violence are twice as likely to also have substance abuse and/or mental health issues. There is a large body of research regarding the effects of domestic violence on infants and school age children in which their ability to learn and to socially interact with others is deeply affected."
According to Weaver, approximately 1 in 4 women experience Intimate Partner Abuse in their lifetime, whether or not they report it, and that number hasn't decreased in 20 years.
In order to help the other social ills that Whitley County struggles with such as homelessness, substance abuse issues and healthy child development, breaking the pattern of domestic violence should stay a priority post pandemic.
This pandemic has created some additional barriers for individuals seeking assistance from law enforcement, mostly regarding gaining access to the courts, but overall it is still the same, according to Weaver.
If you are in need of assistance, call law enforcement. The process of obtaining an emergency protective order has not changed, in fact, it should be easier now that law enforcement officers have the ability to fill out an emergency protective order for you at the scene. The problematic part is that Whitley District Court is not currently open to the public.
People should seek assistance from law enforcement if they feel their life is in danger, and that includes if someone has threatened you or your children verbally or has physically assaulted you, held you against your will, or has tried to force you to have sex against your will. Although the Whitley County Detention Center has limited the number of people coming into the jail, domestic violence is still an offense that officers have been arresting for during the quarantine, said Weaver.
If an individual decides not to utilize the criminal justice system, but still needs help leaving an abusive situation, the women's shelter is open and can be accessed by calling 800-755-5348. However, there is a two-week quarantine time where individuals will need to be housed at a location separate from the shelter to address potential spread of the coronavirus through the facility, but after the quarantine period, can be moved into the shelter for a longer time period.
"The benefit of going to a spouse abuse shelter is that they are able to access resources that address common barriers for women who are leaving a violent relationship such as transitional housing, deposits for utilities, and applying for benefits," said Weaver.
However when Weaver checked with the shelter director they mentioned some individuals were having trouble getting documents like driver's licenses and social security numbers because some places were not open.
The domestic violence office of the Williamsburg Police Department is still available for questions or to help assist an individual in accessing resources. Although Williamsburg City Hall is currently closed to the public, the advocate can still be contacted via phone at 549-6023.
