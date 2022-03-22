Activities set for second annual Colonel Fest

CORBIN—The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission is gearing up for their first big event of the season, the second annual Colonel Fest.
This year’s Colonel Fest will take over the streets of downtown Corbin on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with lots of exciting things on the schedule.
“We’ll have all kinds of activities for the kids,” Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen said during Tuesday’s meeting of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission.
Monhollen said this year’s event will have inflatables, a magic show, a petting zoo, pony and camel rides, a mobile video game unit, community arts projects, and kids games and prizes. The event will also feature chainsaw carving demonstrations and tons of contests to enter into with the chance to win lots of exciting prizes.
Corbin High School Band will be providing live music during the event and approximately 40 to 60 food and craft vendors will be set up on Main Street.
“If the weather holds out, I anticipate a huge crowd,” Monhollen said as she and the tourism commission continue to work on preparations for this year's Colonel Fest.
In her other reports to the commission, Monhollen discussed the success of the recent Southeastern Kentucky RV & Boat Show that the tourism commission and Wildcat RV hosted together at the Corbin Arena on February 18 through 20.
Originally, Monhollen said it was projected that approximately 5,000 people would attend the three-day event but said there were about 1,600 people that attended the event.
“Overall, we—we being Corbin Tourism and Wildcat RV—we felt that the show was a huge success for the first year,” Monhollen said. “While attendance may have been lower than what we had hoped, the quality of the people coming through was good. So people wanted to talk tourism, they wanted to buy. All of our vendors reported good sales and were satisfied and happy. I think Wildcat RV sold between 10 and 15 RVs that weekend. People were there with the intent to experience and purchase, so that was good.”
Monhollen said she surveyed the 30 vendors in attendance at this year's event to get feedback on changes needed to be made before next year’s show, which has already been scheduled for next year on the first weekend in February.
She has hopes that the Southeastern Kentucky RV & Boat Show will only continue to grow each year.
Monhollen also updated the tourism commission on the construction on the farmers market pavilion, which she said is still on hold, as the commission is still waiting on the environmental assessment to be completed and turned into the USDA in order to receive that grant money and officially break ground on the project.
During Thursday’s meeting, the tourism commission also elected new officers to serve on the board. Jeannie Hensley was voted to serve as the new chairperson, Sadhir Patel was chosen as the new vice chair and Jackie Willis was voted in as the new secretary/treasurer.
