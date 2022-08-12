SOUTH LAUREL — A Keavy man wanted on numerous violations in Whitley and Laurel counties was taken into custody on Monday evening.
Laurel Sheriff’s deputies took 37-year-old Aaron J. Asher of Becky Lane in Keavy into custody around 8:36 p.m. along South Stewart Road. He was wanted on a Laurel County parole violation for absconding parole supervision, failure to report to parole office as directed, and failure to make restitution as directed for a Laurel County circuit conviction for several other charges.
His Whitley County charges include a bench warrant for contempt of court for charges of possession of a meth precursor, theft of identity, and probation violation for a felony offense.
Another case charges Asher with failure to appear in court on first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance; trafficking in controlled substance — cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree possession of controlled substance.
Asher was also wanted for a Laurel Circuit Court indictment charging him with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession of controlled substance — heroin — first offense; and persistent felony offender.
He is held at press time in the Laurel County Correctional Center with $10,000 cash bond on one case and $50,000 bond in another.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.