CORBIN - On Saturday evening, shouts and pleads for “freedom over force” filled the streets of downtown Corbin, as a group of about 30 community members peacefully assembled in front of Corbin City Hall Saturday evening.
“If you’re facing employment termination because of a shot, then you should be here,” said Rhonda Faulkner, who helped organize Saturday’s rally.
“Today, we’re not just in Corbin. Today is a worldwide movement for medical freedom,” Faulkner said to those in attendance, just after the group had finished praying together. “As our freedom is being infringed upon, I feel it’s important to take a stand. Numerous men and women have died for our right to say 'no'. And if we don’t stand, all of their lives have been taken in vain.”
Faulkner, a nurse, isn’t vaccinated and doesn’t believe employers should be permitted to force their employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
“A vaccine should not determine my worth as a nurse,” Faulkner said. “If we have to choose, myself and so many others are going to walk away. If this happens, who’s going to be there to care for those who can not care for themselves,” she asked. “Stand strong, don’t back down. Together we can create a change.”
The group then erupted in cheers and applause, showing their agreement with what Faulkner had said. Faulkner told the Times-Tribune she didn’t want to share where she was currently employed, as “it was not about that,” she said.
“I actually feel like my employer is on our side,” she explained. “They are fighting so we don’t have to get the vaccine, but they are being forced by the government. So, the government is not only forcing us, it’s enforcing our employers,” she continued. “And our employers cannot stand up, so we have to stand up to force them to stand up.”
Not everyone who attended Saturday’s demonstration worked in the medical field. One woman, who said she was vaccinated, also attended the rally, showing her support for group’s message. Jerry Pridemore, a veteran, said he was at Saturday’s rally on behalf of other veterans and in support of medical freedom.
Faulkner said she is part of an online group focused on medical freedom. While scrolling through the group’s message boards, Faulkner said she watched as other group members planned and strategized similar rallies in other states and kept waiting for a rally in Kentucky to pop up. It never did, and after some conversations with other like-minded people, Faulkner decided to host the rally herself.
“They just gave me that little bit of push,” she said. “I started talking to my friends and they’re like, ‘Let’s do it.’ So, on my day off I just went to the police department and got the ball rolling.”
Faulkner said she did speak with officials from the Corbin Police Department and received permission to hold the demonstration in front of City Hall. Faulkner and others in attendance Saturday said they would like to thank the police department for its help.
